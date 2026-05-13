Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has appointed British barrister Peter Haynes as his new lead counsel before the International Criminal Court (ICC), replacing lawyer Nicholas Kaufman as the high-profile crimes against humanity case moves toward trial in The Hague.

Haynes is considered one of the most experienced defence lawyers in international criminal law and has built a reputation handling complex war crimes and crimes against humanity cases before international tribunals. His appointment comes at a critical moment for Duterte, whose legal battle has become one of the most closely watched cases in Philippine political history.

According to reports, Kaufman withdrew after his contract covering Duterte's pre-trial proceedings expired earlier this year. The ICC Trial Chamber III approved the withdrawal and later disclosed Haynes as Duterte's new lead defence lawyer.

Who Is Peter Haynes?

Haynes is a King's Counsel from the United Kingdom and a member of St Philips Chambers in Birmingham. He has more than three decades of legal experience, particularly in international humanitarian and criminal law.

He is best known internationally for representing Congolese politician Jean-Pierre Bemba before the ICC. In 2018, Haynes helped secure Bemba's acquittal on appeal in a landmark ruling that overturned convictions for war crimes and crimes against humanity — one of the rare full acquittals in ICC history.

Haynes also previously served as president of the International Criminal Court Bar Association and became the first person re-elected to the role. Legal observers say his extensive courtroom experience could significantly shape Duterte's defence strategy as the former president prepares for trial.

Aside from ICC cases, Haynes has appeared before the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia and the Special Tribunal for Lebanon. His legal portfolio includes cases involving murder, armed conflict, fraud, trafficking, and organised violence.

Background on Duterte's ICC Case

Duterte is facing charges of crimes against humanity tied to his administration's controversial anti-drug campaign, which began when he became president in 2016 and continued until the end of his term in 2022.

Human rights groups estimate that thousands of people were killed during anti-drug operations, although official government figures place the death toll at more than 6,000. The ICC investigation covers alleged killings linked both to Duterte's presidency and his earlier years as mayor of Davao City.

Prosecutors claim Duterte oversaw and encouraged a system of violent 'neutralisation' operations targeting suspected drug offenders. Duterte has repeatedly denied ordering unlawful killings, insisting police acted in self-defence.

Although the Philippines withdrew from the ICC in 2019, the court maintains jurisdiction over crimes allegedly committed while the country was still a member.

Duterte was arrested in 2025 and transferred to The Hague, where judges later ruled there were sufficient grounds for the case to proceed to trial.

A High-Stakes Legal Battle Ahead

Haynes now steps into a politically charged case that continues to divide public opinion in the Philippines. Supporters of Duterte argue the former president aggressively fought crime and illegal drugs, while critics and victims' families have long demanded accountability for alleged extrajudicial killings.

With ICC proceedings expected to intensify in the coming months, Haynes' appointment signals Duterte's effort to mount a stronger and more experienced international defence team as the historic trial moves forward.