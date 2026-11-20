US investigators say fraudsters used stolen identities to enrol fictitious students and artificial intelligence (AI) to make them appear active in classes, diverting federal aid and leaving Americans facing fraudulent loan applications.

How the Ghost Student Fraud Scheme Works

Fraudsters allegedly used stolen personal information to apply for federal student aid through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form and enrol fictitious students at colleges. After loans and grants were disbursed, refunds were allegedly diverted to foreign-controlled accounts. US-based money mules helped transfer the funds, some of which went to Kenya, the DOJ said.

The DOJ also alleges that fraudsters used what it calls 'super intelligence' to place fake students in classrooms and complete coursework. A September 2026 executive order directed federal agencies to use that term instead of 'artificial intelligence' or 'AI'. The DOJ did not identify the systems involved.

830,840 IDs Flagged as FBI Pursues 47 Investigations

The DOJ said investigators identified 830,840 potentially fraudulent Federal Student Aid (FSA) IDs in September and October. The credentials were associated with nearly $130 million in aid, and investigators recommended disabling them. The figure does not establish that every ID was fraudulent or that the full amount was stolen.

Separately, ABC News reported that the FBI was aware of about 830,000 fraudulent student aid accounts linked to more than $130 million in stolen aid. The figures are not directly comparable. The DOJ separately reported more than $32 million in FBI-identified losses from similar schemes, with millions more suspected, and estimated total fraud at well over $200 million.

Five People Charged in Three Federal Districts

The cases involve $2.92 million in intended losses: $1.5 million in New Jersey, $1.4 million in Virginia and $20,000 in Nebraska. These are prosecutorial estimates, not confirmed losses.

Francis Mogambi, a 23-year-old Kenyan national living in Lincoln, Nebraska, is accused of using stolen identities to obtain federal aid. His indictment alleges he kept 30% of the proceeds and sent the rest to associates in Kenya. Court records cited by ABC News say his roommate alerted authorities after Mogambi allegedly tried to recruit him. Mogambi has pleaded not guilty. All five defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Wisconsin Man Discovers $10,000 in Fraudulent Student Loans

The DOJ said some victims, including people with only high-school diplomas, discovered enrolments in their names at colleges hundreds of miles away despite never attending.

Tony Rice, a 33-year-old cybersecurity professional from Beloit, Wisconsin, told ABC News that an investigator contacted him in late 2025 after his identity was allegedly used in a student aid application. Someone had applied for about $10,000 in loans in his name.

Rice feared he could be left responsible for money he had never borrowed and that the loans could damage his credit. A fraudulent application alone does not establish that a victim legally owes the money.

Education Department Introduces New Identity Checks

The Education Department introduced real-time FAFSA fraud detection on 26 April 2026. High-risk applicants must complete identity checks; highest-risk applications can be rejected without online verification. Applicants can seek further checks through their school's financial aid office.

The House passed the No Aid for Ghost Students Act, H.R. 7892, by 249–172 on 10 June. It would require identity-fraud screening of FAFSA applications. The Senate received the bill and referred it to the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on 11 June. It has not become law.