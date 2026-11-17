A former Kentucky substitute teacher and assistant girls' soccer coach has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 16-year-old student after an anonymous letter alerted school officials to alleged inappropriate contact between them.

Bardstown City Schools received the letter on 26 March 2026, alleging misconduct between a female substitute teacher and a student. The district began an internal investigation, placed Mary 'Hanna' Mattingly on administrative leave and contacted police.

Mattingly, 32, pleaded guilty on 13 November to first-degree sexual abuse and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Police said their investigation found evidence of sexual contact with the student. A judge said the contact took place between 1 March and 31 July 2025.

Anonymous Letter Triggered Investigation

Bardstown City Schools said the letter alleged 'inappropriate conduct between a female substitute teacher and a student' at Bardstown High School. The district did not release the full letter.

Police Detective Eric Williamson told WLKY that the letter was the first information officers received about the alleged relationship. Investigators began work the following day, interviewing people and checking details supplied in the report.

'We started conducting interviews, followed up with information from the letter, verified some things,' Williamson said.

The district placed Mattingly on administrative leave while it examined the report and referred the matter to police. It later terminated her employment, according to WDRB. She was arrested on 30 March 2026.

Superintendent Ryan Clark said the district took reports of inappropriate conduct seriously and was committed to protecting students. He also encouraged pupils, parents and staff to report concerns to school officials.

Contact Developed Through School and Snapchat

Statements from Mattingly and the student, obtained by the Louisville Courier Journal under Kentucky's open-records law, described how their contact began.

The student said Mattingly asked him to help clean the girls' locker room during the middle-school soccer season. He said they would sit and talk while he was there. Their communication later moved to Snapchat and became more frequent, according to his statement.

Police said their investigation found that Mattingly sent the student partially nude photographs through electronic communication.

A judge said the sexual contact occurred between 1 March and 31 July 2025, when the student was 16. The Courier Journal reported that Mattingly was considered to be in a 'position of special trust' under Kentucky law because she worked as a teacher and coach.

Mattingly was initially charged with first-degree sexual abuse and procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means. Her guilty plea covered first-degree sexual abuse and possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Five-Year Sentence Recommended in Plea Agreement

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors recommended a total five-year prison term, with the sentences for both offences running concurrently.

The Louisville Courier Journal reported that Mattingly must serve 85 per cent of the sentence before becoming eligible for probation or parole. She will also be required to register as a sex offender after her release.

The five-year term has not yet been formally imposed. Mattingly is due back in court on 21 January 2027, when the judge will determine her sentence.