French actor Gérard Depardieu has been ordered to stand trial over the alleged rape of actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018, less than two weeks after accepting a separate sexual assault conviction. A Paris appeals court ruled on Thursday, 26 November, that the case should proceed over one alleged incident at his home while dismissing a second rape allegation.

The 77-year-old actor had challenged an investigating judge's August 2025 decision to send him to trial over allegations involving two incidents in August 2018. However, the appeals court upheld the order concerning the alleged rape on 7 August and dismissed the allegation relating to 13 August.

Depardieu has denied wrongdoing in the case. If convicted, he could face 15 to 20 years in prison.

Charlotte Arnould's Allegations

Arnould was 22 when she accused Depardieu of assaulting her at his Paris townhouse on 7 August 2018. She had known the actor since childhood and had visited his home to discuss her acting career and informally rehearse a play.

The initial indictment described the alleged rape as involving 'moral coercion, resulting from a state of shock that prevented Charlotte Arnould from protesting and fleeing.'

Depardieu's defence challenged that assessment, arguing that investigators had found no evidence of sexual penetration or criminal intent. His lawyers have maintained that the actor is innocent.

Following Thursday's ruling, Carine Durrieu Diebolt, Arnould's lawyer, described the decision as a relief for her client. 'She has been waiting for this moment for a very long time. She ⁠is fully prepared for it.' Durrieu Diebolt told reporters.

She also described Arnould as the first woman to denounce Depardieu, adding that the decision to send him to trial 'promises to be historic.

Separate Sexual Assault Conviction

The latest development comes just weeks after Depardieu withdrew his appeal against a separate sexual assault conviction dating back to a 2021 film production. In May 2025, a Paris criminal court found him guilty of sexually assaulting two women while filming The Green Shutters (Les Volets Verts).

The complainants were a set dresser and an assistant director who accused the actor of groping them during production in September 2021. The court handed Depardieu an 18-month suspended prison sentence. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.

Although he initially challenged the conviction, Depardieu withdrew his appeal on 16 November 2026, meaning the original conviction and sentence now stand.

In a written statement, he addressed the women and apologised. 'Justice has spoken. I was found guilty. I hear it and I accept this conviction,' he said. 'I address my deep and sincere apologies to those who suffered.'

He went on to reflect on the consequences of his behaviour, stating: 'I believed my words and some of my actions had no consequences. But they did, particularly coming from someone who held as much power as I once did.'

Depardieu added that he had never intended to hurt the women he encountered but had 'come to understand that intention changes nothing about the harm caused.'

According to The Guardian, one of the women, identified in media reports as Amélie, welcomed the apology but expressed disappointment over its timing. 'I waited for years for this apology,' she said adding that she would have preferred Depardieu to attend court and deliver it in person.

Depardieu Could Challenge Latest Court Decision

Depardieu's legal troubles are not over. The appeals court said he could challenge Thursday's decision before France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation. However, the court examines whether the law was correctly applied rather than reconsidering the evidence. His lawyer, David-Olivier Kaminski, told Agence France-Presse that the defence was considering an appeal.

Once a towering figure in French cinema, Depardieu has appeared in more than 200 films, including The Last Metro, Jean de Florette and Cyrano de Bergerac, for which he received an Oscar nomination. However, repeated allegations of sexual misconduct have increasingly overshadowed his career.

The Arnould case remains separate from Depardieu's 2021 conviction. His decision to withdraw that appeal does not resolve the allegations dating back to 2018, which will now be examined at trial.