A Miami father's words to his wife on a Ring camera, 'It's not your fault. Please call my brother,' form part of the recorded confession of David Contreras, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison for killing his son.

The clip was first made public in February 2024, more than two years before Contreras was sentenced.

It shows Contreras, then 52, speaking to his wife after the fatal shooting of his 21-year-old son, Eric, a Florida International University student, on 3 November 2023 in Kendall, Florida.

A man in Miami confesses to his wife that he k—lled their 22-year-old son after an argument turned deadly. https://t.co/eTiEUgm1or — Pop Feed (@wildfreakouts) November 25, 2026

The Confession Caught on Camera

The Ring recording, published by Local 10 News in February 2024, captures Contreras telling his wife what happened. 'He's not breathing. He's dead,' Contreras tells his wife as she asks what happened.

'The fighting on the way home was unbearable.' He also tells her, 'It's not your fault. Please call my brother.' He separately admitted responsibility for the killing in a call to emergency services.

Investigators said the shooting followed a family trip to Walt Disney World. Authorities said the father and son had been arguing before the fatal shooting at their family home.

From Second-Degree Murder to a Plea Deal

Contreras was arrested on 3 November 2023 and charged with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon. His defence attorney, Frank Quintero Jr, said Eric had struggled with mental health issues.

A judge later granted Contreras house arrest while he awaited trial. In 2025, the court allowed him to live with his family despite objections from the prosecution.

The case never reached a jury. On 30 March 2026, Contreras accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter and giving up his right to a trial more than two years later

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge David Young sentenced him to 12 years in Florida prison followed by 10 years of probation. The terms of the deal do not allow his probation to end early.

A Father's Words and a Judge's Rebuke

Inside the courtroom, during his March sentencing hearing, Contreras apologised and spoke about having to live with what he had done. 'I'm sorry. This is something I can't get back. ... I'm the one who has to live with it and I've accepted it,' he said, according to WSVN's courtroom coverage.

Judge Young challenged that statement. 'You have to live with it, sir?' the judge asked, before reminding Contreras that his wife, other son, and future grandchildren would also have to live with the consequences of his actions.

Friends Who Chose To Forgive

Eric's friends and his girlfriend packed the gallery, sharing emotional accounts of the young man they lost. They spoke about their grief and the impact Eric had on their lives before his death in 2023. Remarkably, some expressed forgiveness towards the father who killed him.

The contrast between the recorded confession and the sentence handed down more than two years later remains central to the case. A father confessed on his own doorbell camera, told his wife it was not her fault, and a young life ended.

Contreras, 54 at the time of sentencing, could one day walk free while still in his sixties.