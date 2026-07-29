British actor Tom Chadbon, best known for his appearances in Doctor Who, Game of Thrones, Peep Show and the James Bond film Casino Royale, has died at the age of 80.

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The veteran performer built a career spanning several decades and became a familiar face across British TV, film and theatre. Although he was rarely a leading star, Chadbon established himself as highly recognisable characters, appearing in more than 120 on-screen productions and delivering memorable performances.

Chadbon unfortunately passed this weekend. In a tribute to him shared online by Fantom Events, they remembered him as a familiar face whose extensive credits included the famous media pieces Doctor Who, James Bond and Game of Thrones.

'Tom was a familiar face to many from his numerous television and film credits,' the statement said, adding that he was 'always a warm and friendly man to work with.'

More Details on Chadbon's Early Life and Career

Born in Luton, Bedfordshire, on February 27, 1946, Chadbon trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art before beginning a long career on stage and screen. His early theatre work included performances with the Bristol Old Vic and the National Theatre, as well as productions in London's West End.

He made his theatrical debut at the Phoenix Theatre in Leicester in 1967, beginning a professional journey that would eventually take him into some of Britain's best-known television franchises.

One of Chandon's most celebrated roles was in Doctor Who. He first appeared in the series in the 1979 story City of Death, working with Tom Baker's Fourth Doctor. Chadbon played Duggan, a tough private detective who becomes involved in the Doctor's investigation in Paris.

The character became a fan favourite, with Duggan's blunt personality and physical approach giving him a good contrast to the Doctor's more intellectual style. Chadbon later returned to the Doctor Who universe in 1986, playing Merdeen in The Trial of a Time Lord, alongside Colin Baker's Sixth Doctor.

Chadbon's Other Appearances in Media

However, Chadbon's career is not only science fiction. He appeared in a wide range of British television dramas and comedies, including Blake's 7, The Bill, Casualty, Holby City, Heartbeat, Silent Witness, Midsomer Murders, Taggart, Foyle's War and Father Brown. His ability to move between serious drama, crime stories and comedy made him one of Britain's most dependable supporting actors.

He also appeared in the popular Channel 4 comedy Peep Show, adding another major title to a TV career that reached audiences across many generations. Chadbon's extensive list of credits showed the versatility that defined his work, as he consistently took on memorable supporting roles in both long-running series and one-off productions.

In one of these roles, Chadbon played Lenny Monk in the 1995 legal drama Crown Prosecutor and appeared regularly in programmes including Where the Heart Is, Chancer, Wire in the Blood, and Casualty.

A Six-Decade-Long Career

Audiences might also remember Chadbon from the 2006 James Bond film Casino Royale, which marked Daniel Craig's first appearance as 007. Chadbon played a stockbroker in the film, which rebooted the Bond franchise and became one of the most successful films in the series.

One of Chadbon's final high-profile TV appearances was in HBO's Game of Thrones. He played High Septon Maynard in the 2017 season-seven finale, The Dragon and the Wolf. The role placed him in one of the world's biggest TV dramas and introduced him and his work to a new international audience.

Caring Words From Friends and Fans

Following news of his death, colleagues and fans shared tributes. Actress Lisa Bowerman, who worked with Chadbon on a BBC production, remembered him as 'wonderful,' while viewers reflected on his long career and the many productions he took part in.

From travelling through time in Doctor Who to appearing in Game of Thrones, Peep Show and the James Bond franchise, Tom Chadbon's career covered some of the most recognisable titles in British television and film.

His legacy and the wide range of characters he brought to life across almost six decades on screen and stage will not soon be forgotten.