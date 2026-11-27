A journalist's investigation into social media videos posted by a man wearing women's clothing led him to identify a Las Vegas apartment where an elderly woman was later found dead. The woman, 79-year-old Sandy June Filmore, was discovered by police on 22 November after a maintenance worker reported water leaking from the property.

Journalist Andy Ngo said he traced the videos and online accounts to 40-year-old Keith Thomas Ackerman. His reporting described footage that appeared to show Filmore unresponsive inside the flat, alongside flooded rooms and barricaded windows.

Ackerman was arrested after a struggle with officers. He faces charges over that confrontation, but police have not announced a charge over Filmore's death. The cause and manner of her death remain under investigation.

Journalist Traces Videos to Las Vegas Apartment

In a Substack investigation published on 23 November, Ngo said he found social media accounts belonging to a man who posted selfie videos wearing women's clothing. He said other clips appeared to show the apartment's flooded bathroom, barricaded windows and an elderly woman who was motionless.

Ngo reported that one video showed the person filming attempting to give the woman a red liquid through a straw. In another recording, he said, the man spoke to her and insisted she was not dead.

On Monday, I published my investigation into a cross-dressing man whose social media posts show videos and photos of a bloodied dead woman.



After I identified the man and contacted Las Vegas police about him, Keith Ackerman was finally charged today with m—rder. The victim was… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 25, 2026

Ngo said he identified the man through a publicly accessible Google Drive video. A driving licence visible in the footage named Keith Thomas Ackerman. The journalist said he then traced the location to the Las Vegas apartment. These details are based on Ngo's account and have not been independently verified by police.

Water Leak Leads Police to Woman's Body

According to an arrest report cited by The Las Vegas Focal, a maintenance worker contacted emergency services at about 2:33 a.m. on 22 November after noticing water leaking from the flat. The worker said Filmore lived there and was receiving hospice care, but a man inside refused to open the door.

Officers found the entrance barricaded with furniture. Ackerman reportedly shouted that people were trying to kill his girlfriend. Police forced their way inside and found water covering the floor, with the bathroom shower running. Filmore was lying on the floor, unresponsive and appearing to be dead.

The report said Ackerman struggled with officers and injured one officer's arm before being restrained and taken to hospital. He reportedly told medical staff that Filmore was alive and needed oxygen.

Death Investigation Remains Open

Ackerman, 40, was arrested on 22 November. The arrest report listed charges of battery on a protected person and resisting a public officer. It did not include a homicide charge. The Clark County Coroner's Office has not released Filmore's cause or manner of death, and homicide detectives are investigating.

Ngo said he contacted Las Vegas police after identifying Ackerman. However, the arrest report says officers were initially called because of the water leak. It does not establish whether the journalist's findings contributed to the police response or investigation.

As of 27 November, police had not publicly announced a charge against Ackerman in connection with Filmore's death. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.