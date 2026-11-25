An American tourist died after a confrontation with a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt at a Bangkok hotel on 22 November, following an altercation near reception. Kalif Edward Harper, 46, from Michigan, was involved in the incident with Frank Eric Marques, 39, an Italian national known as 'Frank the Tank'. Thai police are investigating the death, while social media users have largely expressed support for Marques' claim of self-defence.

The incident took place at a hotel in Bangkok's Phra Khanong area. Police from Khlong Tan station were called at about 8:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a fight between two foreign men. The Pattaya News, citing preliminary police accounts, reported that Harper had argued with hotel staff before grabbing Marques as he walked towards the lifts.

What Happened in the Thailand Hotel Chokehold

NDTV reported that Harper followed Marques towards the lift area and forced open the doors as they were closing. A hotel receptionist, Khang On Nan Kham Bway, told the outlet that Harper pushed the doors open so violently that they broke before the two men began fighting.

CCTV footage reportedly shows Harper pulling Marques out of the lift before the two men became involved in a physical struggle. Marques subsequently applied a chokehold, after which Harper lost consciousness and collapsed. Emergency responders performed CPR but were unable to revive him.

An American tourist was killed in a Bangkok hotel fight with former MMA fighter Frank Eric Marques, known as “Frank the Tank.” https://t.co/56cVFHzRyY — Buzz Spill (@BuzzSpill) November 24, 2026

Harper had reportedly complained about noise at the hotel and threatened the receptionist during the earlier dispute. Khang said she had offered to move him to a room on the fifth floor. She also described Marques as a regular guest who had behaved calmly, while saying Harper had made her feel unsafe.

Marques remained at the scene and told police he had acted in self-defence. Officers reportedly detained him and charged him with murder while the investigation continued. The charge does not constitute a finding of guilt.

Investigators are reviewing witness statements, CCTV footage and forensic evidence. Harper's body was sent for a post-mortem examination, while the US Embassy was notified.

Social Media Backs Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt After Thailand Hotel Chokehold

The footage has fuelled a fierce online response, with several users arguing that Marques was defending himself after being attacked. One X user wrote that the 'MMA guy was in the right', while another described the incident as '100% SELF DEFENCE'. A third said Harper had initiated the physical confrontation but questioned how Thai law would assess the case.

Other comments were less measured. One user called Harper 'a f*cking moron', while another wrote, 'One idiot less.' The comments show how quickly a fatal encounter can become a verdict-by-video online.

First of all that big American guy was threatening the Thai lady to cut her throat. The Italian guy wasn't even aware of the situation, the American guy was already heated up seems like. Italian guy defended him self. I can't see any reason not to defend him.. — myst (@flowmyst) November 25, 2026

There was also a note of caution among those siding with Marques. One commenter said the incident looked like self-defence but argued that someone with his level of training should understand the difference between rendering a person unconscious and causing their death.

That reaction points to the uncomfortable question at the centre of the investigation. Even if a person is attacked first, the legality and proportionality of their response remain matters for investigators and the Thai courts, not social media.

Looks like self defense but it could be that he ,of all people, should've clearly known the line between putting someone out and killing them. — Eric Gomez (@socalegomez) November 25, 2026

For now, the available footage and witness accounts are being assessed alongside forensic findings. The precise sequence of the struggle, the medical cause of Harper's death and the legal consequences for Marques remain under investigation.