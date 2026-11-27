Kentucky babysitter Joshua Boykin pleaded guilty in Kenton County on Tuesday 24 November 2026 to more than 240 charges, including child rape and human trafficking, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for Boykin, who admitted abusing an infant and other children he had babysat.

A domestic dispute brought Covington police to Boykin's home on Herman Street on 28 January 2026. According to prosecutors, officers learned that the dispute began after his spouse discovered suspicious images in a password-protected folder on his mobile phone. They arrested Boykin that day.

What the Babysitter Admitted in Court

Boykin's plea covered 15 counts of first-degree rape involving a child under 12 and two counts of human trafficking. The charge breakdown attributed to Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders also listed sodomy and sexual abuse offences involving children in the same age group. The list distinguished one count of attempted sodomy from the completed offences.

Possessing or viewing material depicting a child in a sexual performance accounted for 102 charges, the largest group on Sanders's list. Each of those charges specified a child under 12. A further 50 counts concerned promoting a sexual performance by a minor. The children in that group of charges were under 16.

Prosecutors Seek Life for the Babysitter

The Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office declined to offer Boykin a plea deal. Boykin is due to be sentenced on 1 February 2027. At that hearing, prosecutors intend to seek the maximum penalty, a sentence of life in prison.

'All cases of child sexual assault are repugnant,' Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Taylor Roof stated. 'But this defendant's actions were some of the most repulsive crimes we've ever seen.' Roof argued that a life term was the only way to protect other children from Boykin.

'There are already three children who will suffer from this for life, we don't want there to be any more,' Sanders stated. 'The only way Joshua Boykin should come out of prison is if he's in a hearse.'

The Locked Folder on the Babysitter's Phone

Covington police initially received a report that Boykin had been viewing child sexual abuse material on his phone, according to Sanders. Officers obtained a warrant to search the device. Boykin supplied the information they needed to open the concealed folder, where they discovered hundreds of photographs and videos of child sexual abuse.

Detectives identified Boykin in recordings of children being sexually abused and believed he had produced some of the material himself. The phone also held photographs and videos that he had obtained from other illicit sources.

During an interview at the police station, Boykin told Detective Nicollette Brown that he had what he called 'flare ups' for pornography. He acknowledged searching for links on Telegram, according to Sanders. 'If it exists, I've probably seen it,' he told Brown after admitting he had sought out child sexual abuse material.

Brown went on to question him about whether he had ever sexually assaulted anyone. Boykin then disclosed that he had abused children he had looked after, Sanders stated. When Boykin appeared before Kenton County Circuit Judge Patricia Summe to enter his guilty plea, he admitted that he had recorded himself sexually abusing children.