A boy, now 14, shouted 'Allahu Akbar' during an alleged stabbing attack on two pupils at his former school in Brent, north-west London, prosecutors told the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 24 November. The teenager denies two charges of attempted murder in the incident at Kingsbury High Lower School on 10 February 2026.

The defendant was 13 at the time of the alleged attack and had previously been excluded from the school. He cannot be identified for legal reasons. The two boys he is accused of attempting to murder were aged 12 and 13, respectively.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC told jurors that the defendant had attempted to murder the children 'as an act of terrorism'. Her account distinguished between a pupil the teenager allegedly knew before the incident and another whom he had not previously known.

North-West London School Stabbing Trial Hears Allegation of Extremist Motive

Morgan attributed the alleged attack to what the prosecution described as an 'extremist ideology'. The allegation of a terrorist motive forms part of the prosecution's case on the two charges of attempted murder currently before the court.

The jury heard that the teenager shouted 'Allahu Akbar' (meaning 'God is the Greatest') three times during the incident. Morgan also described the defendant swearing as pupils screamed around him. Some of the children attempted to flee the alleged violence.

The teenager's alleged motivation remains a prosecution assertion rather than a finding by the jury.

Exclusion Preceded the North-West London School Stabbing

The teenager's former status as a pupil at Kingsbury High Lower School was among the background details Morgan provided to the jury. She stated that he had been excluded for 'poor behaviour'. The exclusion meant he was no longer enrolled at the school at the time of the alleged offences.

The prosecution's account linked the defendant's prior connection to the school to its allegations of an ideological motive. Although he was familiar with the school and knew one of the two boys, Morgan attributed the alleged attempted murders to extremism.

The trial at the Old Bailey continues, with the defendant denying both counts of attempted murder.

Pupil's Injuries Detailed in North-West London School Stabbing Trial

Jurors heard that the defendant had allegedly been searching for a particular boy he already knew. The teenager reportedly demanded, 'Where you at, fam?' The court was told that the pupil sustained wounds to his head, neck and shoulder.

Morgan's account of the incident went beyond the injuries to that boy. A lesson was underway at Kingsbury High Lower School when the alleged attack occurred, and other pupils were present. The prosecutor also described an alleged assault on a pupil at the school during the incident.

Morgan told jurors hearing the two attempted murder charges that the child was allegedly sprayed in the face with insect repellent.

The second attempted murder charge concerns a boy who, unlike the pupil the defendant was allegedly seeking, had no prior acquaintance with the teenager. In outlining the circumstances surrounding that allegation, Morgan told the jury that the accused had approached 'a child he did not even know'.