A Gaston County police officer allegedly forced his way into a North Carolina woman's home and arrested her after she flashed her headlights at a police vehicle, according to Hailey Brown. The incident happened in Lowell on 19 November.

Brown disputes the arrest report's account, while county booking records show she was charged with resisting a public officer and three traffic offences.

Brown told WCNC Charlotte she was driving home from work along Wilkinson Boulevard shortly after 2 a.m. when she saw a Gaston County police vehicle parked in the central reservation with its lights off. She said she flashed her headlights to alert other motorists, as she does when she sees crashes or other road hazards.

What the Gaston Officer Encounter Looked Like

Brown said she continued home after flashing her lights. According to her account, the officer turned around, switched on his emergency lights and followed her into her driveway. She said she did not realise he was trying to stop her and went inside rather than speak to an officer outside her home in the early hours.

Brown alleges the officer then forced his way through her front door. 'He like flew like a linebacker. I was going to shut my door, and he busted my door open, grabbed me up, and he started ripping me out of my house,' she told WCNC Charlotte.

Video of the arrest shows officers taking Brown to the ground. Her grandmother can be heard shouting at officers to get off her. Brown said she was left with bruising on her arm.

The footage does not show what happened before recording began. It therefore does not establish how the attempted stop unfolded or the legal basis for officers entering the property. The complete body-camera and dash-camera recordings have not been released, according to Brown's account to the outlet.

North Carolina Woman Disputes the Arrest Report

The official Gaston County inmate record lists four charges against Brown: resisting a public officer, an expired vehicle registration, an inspection violation and failing to dim her headlights. It shows she was booked at 3:41 a.m. on 19 November and released at 5:11 a.m. All four charges are listed as pending.

The arrest report alleges Brown ran from a traffic stop after being ordered to stop. She disputes that account, saying she did not know the officer was attempting to pull her over. The booking record confirms the charges, but does not resolve the disagreement over the attempted stop or the use of force.

Brown maintains she flashed her headlights to warn other drivers, not to obstruct police. A Charlotte-area attorney told WCNC Charlotte that flashing headlights to warn motorists about police can constitute protected expression under the First Amendment. That does not, by itself, determine whether the officer had grounds to initiate a traffic stop or whether the subsequent actions were lawful.

Brown wants the department to release the full body-camera and dash-camera recordings. She has also described the effect of the arrest on her grandmother, who she says has since been waking at night in fear.

Gaston County Police had not commented when WCNC Charlotte published its report on 24 November. The department's account, the complete recordings and any eventual court findings could help establish what happened beyond the partial footage now circulating. Brown remains charged, and the central dispute is unresolved.