A Thanksgiving dinner turned deadly in Canton Township, Washington County, Pennsylvania, on Thursday 26 November 2026 after a son allegedly shot his father in the head following an argument, police reported.

The Greene Washington Regional Police Department confirmed that the suspect, identified as Rodgers, had been taken into custody. He faces a first-degree murder charge, WPXI-TV reported.

Police reported that the dispute began during the family's Thanksgiving gathering at a home in the 300 block of Beacon Avenue. Investigators have yet to establish what the father and son were arguing about, but officers allege that Rodgers threatened to return with a gun and shoot his father.

Thanksgiving Dinner Argument Preceded Alleged Shooting

Chief William DeForte of the Greene Washington Regional Police Department outlined the circumstances leading up to the shooting. His account indicated that Rodgers allegedly left the gathering after issuing the threat before returning to the property.

'We believe that the son then left, came back, produced a pistol, and then shot his father in the head,' DeForte stated.

The father survived the initial shooting and was transported to a hospital in the Pittsburgh area, according to Washington County 911. He subsequently died. The father's name and age were not disclosed in the initial account of the incident. Police said the shooting occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. local time.

Although officers have outlined what they believe occurred during the confrontation, DeForte indicated that the reason for the disagreement remained unknown. Police were speaking to relatives and friends as part of their enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the father's death.

Some of those people had been at the house when the shooting occurred. DeForte did not specify whether any had witnessed the shooting.

Suspect Detained Following Fatal Thanksgiving Shooting

DeForte confirmed that officers took Rodgers into custody along Mark Avenue, a short distance from the Beacon Avenue property. The police chief indicated that the department was working towards securing charges against the suspect on Thursday evening.

'We are working diligently in order to secure charges this evening,' he stated.

Rodgers has been denied bail and is expected to appear in court on 15 December 2026, WPXI-TV reported. The allegations against him have yet to be tested in court.

Police Chief Addresses Thanksgiving Tragedy

DeForte expressed sadness that a family gathering intended to mark Thanksgiving had resulted in a father's death and his son's detention. He addressed the significance of the holiday while discussing the case and the circumstances confronting the family.

'It's really sad that holidays like this bring out the worst in people. This is a time where we're supposed to get together and be thankful for each other, not bringing harm to each other,' he stated.

The police chief added, 'This is a holiday tragedy. This is a human tragedy. This is sad.'

DeForte sought to reassure residents following the incident, stating that there was no danger to the wider community. He also confirmed that police were working to obtain search warrants.

The Pennsylvania State Police forensic unit was assisting the Greene Washington Regional Police Department with the ongoing investigation into the father's death.