The French film and television industry is in mourning after Franco-Bulgarian actress Natalia Dontcheva, best known for playing Julie Derville in the French adaptation of Doc Martin, passed away at 56 after reportedly suffering from a long illness.

On Saturday, her agent confirmed her death, while her stepson, film producer Hugo Sélignac, paid an emotional tribute that described her decade-long health battle.

Dontcheva spent more than 30 years working across French television, film and theatre, becoming a familiar face through roles in popular dramas including Joséphine, ange gardien and Doc Martin.

Who Was Natalia Dontcheva?

Born Natalia Plamenova Dontcheva in Sofia, Bulgaria, on 31 December 1969, Dontcheva was the daughter of renowned Bulgarian actor Plamen Dontchev. Although she initially considered studying medicine or international relations, an early film opportunity led her towards acting.

She trained at Bulgaria's National Conservatory before moving to France in 1989, where she continued her studies at the Conservatoire de la Rue Blanche in Paris. Her career began on stage, performing in productions including Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream and later classic French plays before establishing herself on screen.

Over the following decades, she became a respected performer in French television, frequently appearing in crime dramas and family series.

Dontcheva Became Famous Through French Television

Dontcheva's best-known role came in the French remake of Doc Martin, where she portrayed Julie Derville, the romantic partner of Thierry Lhermitte's title character.

Read more Who Was Natalia Dontcheva? 'Doc Martin' Star's Career, Husband, Health Journey, and Death at 56 Who Was Natalia Dontcheva? 'Doc Martin' Star's Career, Husband, Health Journey, and Death at 56

She appeared in 26 episodes between 2011 and 2015, making the role the defining performance of her television career.

Dontcheva also featured in a wide range of successful French productions, including Joséphine, ange gardien; Julie Lescaut; Une femme d'honneur; Alice Nevers; Section de recherches; Cassandre; Les petits meurtres d'Agatha Christie; Les Rivières pourpres; and Infidèle.

Away from television, Dontcheva appeared in films including Lady J (Mademoiselle de Joncquières), L'Apparition, Coursier and Sashinka, the latter earning her a Prix Iris nomination for best supporting actress in Quebec. She also remained active in theatre, appearing in a 2019 production of Molière's Le Malade imaginaire alongside Daniel Auteuil.

Family Pays Tribute After Dontcheva's Death

Dontcheva's agent, Laurent Savry, confirmed her death and described her as 'a profoundly talented artist' who was admired for her elegance, sensitivity and dedication to acting.

Her stepson, Hugo Sélignac, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, thanking her for the bond she helped build within their family and for supporting his father, director Arnaud Sélignac, throughout their 25-year relationship.

Referring to her illness, he wrote that she had fought for a decade and was finally able to rest.

Former colleagues also remembered the actress following the announcement. Doc Martin co-star Tatiana Gousseff recalled the laughter they shared while filming in Brittany and praised Dontcheva's stage work, while others from the French television industry described her as warm, intelligent and deeply professional.

Although she was never a major international celebrity, Dontcheva became one of the most recognisable supporting actresses on French television. Her performances in Doc Martin and numerous long-running dramas established her as a respected figure in French entertainment whose work spanned more than three decades