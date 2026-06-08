how-did-patrick-godfrey-die-doctor-who-star-dies-surrounded-by-family-after-70-year-career

British actor Patrick Godfrey, best known for portraying Leonardo da Vinci in the 1998 film 'Ever After: A Cinderella Story,' died last Thursday; he was 93. He is survived by his wife, actress Amanda Walker, and their two children, Richard and Kate. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

'It is with great sadness that we can confirm Patrick Godfrey passed away last night. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family,' Godfrey's talent agency, Markham Froggatt & Irwin, confirmed last Friday in a statement. 'Paddy was an exceptionally talented actor and a remarkable individual, and we will miss him greatly.'

A 70-Year Career Span of Patrick Godfrey

Godfrey started his career as talent in the BBC's Radio Drama Company in 1956. His film debut was a bit role in 1972, as a house servant in the Royal Shakespeare Company's TV production of 'Miss Julie' by the Royal Shakespeare Company. This was followed by 1981's 'The Three Sisters,' where he was cast as Kulighin.

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Godfrey was prolific with film and TV projects, with notable roles in films like 'A Room with a View,' 'Clockwise,' 'Maurice,' 'The Count of Monte Cristo,' 'Oliver Twist,' 'Les Misérables,' and 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle.'

He also appeared in dozens of TV productions including 'Compact,' 'Dixon of Dock Green,' 'Doctor Who,' 'Z Cars,' 'The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby,' 'Blott on the Landscape,' 'Screenplay,' and 'Dandelion Dead.'

As a stage actor, Godfrey starred in Broadway's 'The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby' in 1981, followed by the West End's 'As You Like It' in 2016 and 'Witness for the Prosecution' in 2021. He also lent his voice to iconic video games 'BioShock 2' (2010), 'Red Dead Redemption' (2010), and 'Red Dead Redemption 2' (2018).

Godfrey's Iconic Role in a Cinderella Story

In 'Ever After,' Godfrey played Leonardo da Vinci, one of the secondary protagonists alongside Drew Barrymore's Danielle. Alongside other cast members including Anjelica Huston, Dougray Scott, Megan Dodds, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy West, and Judy Parfitt, Godfrey and Barrymore fleshed out a grounded adaptation of the classic Cinderella story.

Godfrey's passing marks the end of one of British entertainment's most enduring careers, including the golden days of radio drama, film, and appointment TV. 'Our wonderful next-door neighbour, Patrick Godfrey, passed away peacefully last night,' playwright Bill Rosenfield wrote on Facebook.

Fans and Friends Honour Patrick Godfrey's Legacy

'With a theatrical career spanning nearly 70 years (!), Patrick is a prime example of what it means to be a 'working actor,' he continued. '...It is a rich rollercoaster of a career, one which any actor would be proud to call their own. Yet, it's the good neighbour we'll remember most fondly... Patrick was a wonderful man, a fine actor and a great friend. Rest in Peace dear man.'

'I had the pleasure of touring with Patrick who was an inspiration with [his] professionalism and humour... and what a career,' one user commented. 'Condolences to Amanda, the children and all whose lives he touched...' 'He meant a lot to me too,' another user wrote. 'I'm sorry for your loss. What a wonderful man and actor.'