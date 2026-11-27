A German teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of 14-year-old Indiana girl Brynlee Jo Stempa, whose death was ruled a homicide after investigators found she had been subjected to severe psychological manipulation and extortion by someone online.

The 18-year-old German national was arrested in Hamburg on 22 October. Prosecutors said he was 17 at the time of the alleged offences and is suspected of using Discord to pressure Stempa into harming herself and producing videos.

The Allen County Coroner's Office announced the homicide ruling on 20 November after an autopsy, toxicology testing and a review of digital and investigative evidence provided by Fort Wayne police, the FBI and international law enforcement partners.

Coroner Links Death to Online Coercion

The coroner said Stempa died from an anoxic brain injury and respiratory failure. It concluded that her death was 'directly orchestrated and compelled through severe psychological manipulation and extortion by an outside actor.'

The office explained that a homicide classification means a death resulted from the intentional, coercive or culpable actions of another person. It is a medical and forensic determination about the manner of death, not a criminal conviction or a finding of guilt against the German suspect.

The ruling followed a review of evidence gathered by investigators in the United States and overseas. Fort Wayne police have not publicly released further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

German Teen Accused of Discord Extortion

Hamburg prosecutors allege the suspect contacted Stempa between September and October 2026, particularly through Discord, and pressured her to inflict serious injuries on herself. They said he demanded video recordings of the acts and that she wrote his online alias, 'Kaz,' and the name 'NMK' on walls.

Prosecutors further allege that after her death, he tried unsuccessfully to obtain recordings of the incident. They said he threatened people around the girl with the release of personal data and compromising images. He is also suspected of attempted coercion and possessing youth pornographic material, in addition to murder and dangerous bodily harm through indirect perpetration.

Investigators believe he wanted the recordings to gain recognition within, or access to, the Nefarious Maniac Kult, known as NMK. Hamburg prosecutors said the group was modelled on networks within the wider Com network, including 764. The allegations have not been tested in court.

Police Had Warned of Online Networks

The arrest followed information passed to German authorities by the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Hamburg police said the investigation remained active and that the suspect had no previous convictions.

Fort Wayne police issued a public warning on 14 October about online networks, including 764, which they said target children and vulnerable people through platforms such as Discord, Roblox and Telegram. The department warned that contact can escalate from messages or gaming conversations to grooming, sextortion, threats and psychological manipulation.

Police did not publicly link other local cases mentioned in the warning to Stempa's death. The German suspect remains accused, not convicted, and is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. No trial date has been announced.