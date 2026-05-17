A heavily pregnant Bonnie Blue has fired back at former Disney star Maitland Ward in a sweary social media video posted this week after Ward branded the British creator's antics 'disgusting' and claimed she was giving porn 'a bad name.'

The spat erupted after Ward, who appeared in Boy Meets World before relaunching herself as an adult performer, used a TMZ interview to criticise Bonnie's highly public persona. Ward, 49, criticised Bonnie's headline-chasing stunts, including her so-called fake pregnancy and extreme 'all comers' videos, arguing that such content makes the adult industry look 'seedier' than it actually is.

Bonnie, who is from Nottinghamshire and has built a lucrative following as one of Britain's most controversial adult creators, chose not to ignore this one. In a short clip posted on X, formerly Twitter, she addressed Ward directly and dismissed her credentials to comment.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Maitland Ward is well aware of fellow adult film star Bonnie Blue ... and she's got nothing nice to say about the English-born actress -- or her shocking take-on-all-comers (see what we did there?) videos.



🎥 The TMZ Podcast pic.twitter.com/X3h1yi1H4S — TMZ (@TMZ) May 16, 2026

'I don't know who you are,' Bonnie said at the start of the video. 'And the only reason you are popping up is because you are talking about me.' It was a deliberate put‑down, casting Ward as a clout-chaser trading on Bonnie's notoriety.

Bonnie then turned to the issue that has fixated both fans and critics for months: her pregnancy. Gesturing to her prominent bump on camera, she paused before delivering the line clearly aimed to wound. 'And in terms of the pregnancy... well I'd get back on your knees and start gagging.'

The remark was crude even by Bonnie's standards, but it also fitted the persona she has spent the last year refining online. She has rarely backed away from explicit language, and the clip felt less like an off‑the‑cuff outburst than a calculated escalation in an already noisy online career.

Ward's Critique of Bonnie Blue

Ward's attack on Bonnie came during a discussion about how modern creators are reshaping the adult industry. Speaking to TMZ, Ward argued that Bonnie's content, particularly her extreme group videos and pregnancy‑themed stunts, undermines attempts to present porn as more professional and less exploitative.

According to Ward, Bonnie's behaviour 'gives porn a bad name' and risks dragging the whole business back into the shadows it has spent years trying to leave. She suggested that 'all comers' style events and provocative public claims make the industry appear more sordid than it is in practice.

Maitland Ward Says 'Disgusting' Bonnie Blue Gives Porn a Bad Name https://t.co/IV6om8E0Zi — TMZ (@TMZ) May 16, 2026

Ward also singled out Bonnie's pregnancy narrative. Bonnie has fuelled speculation with contradictory bump reveals and shifting storylines, including suggestions of a 'fake' pregnancy. Ward framed that as one more example of what she sees as reckless self‑promotion, using shock to game the algorithm and grab attention at any cost.

Bonnie's response did not address those strategic criticisms directly. Instead, she challenged Ward's relevance, mocked her, then doubled down on the very explicitness Ward had complained about. It was not an argument so much as a power play in front of a highly engaged online audience.

Bonnie Blue's History of Extreme Stunts

The row only makes sense against the backdrop of Bonnie's past year. She has spent months at the centre of outraged headlines and breathless commentary, largely by design.

Among her most notorious exploits was a widely publicised 'world record' attempt in which she claimed to have had sex with more than 1,000 men in 12 hours. She later promoted a 'breeding mission' event involving around 400 participants. Those numbers are Bonnie's own figures and, as ever with such extravagant claims, nothing is independently verified, so they should be treated with caution.

Read more Bonnie Blue Reveals 'Disgusting' June Stunt, Will Likely Ruin Her Reputation for Years Bonnie Blue Reveals 'Disgusting' June Stunt, Will Likely Ruin Her Reputation for Years

Whether or not the records stand up to serious scrutiny, they did what they were meant to do. They kept Bonnie in the news cycle, pushed her content to new audiences and hardened her reputation as someone who trades in extremity, not subtlety.

More recently, Bonnie has shifted focus to her pregnancy. She has posted conflicting footage of her bump, teased different timelines and repeatedly featured groups of men in blue ski masks across her videos. The masks have become a kind of signature motif, feeding conspiracies and fuelling questions over who, if anyone, might be the father.

None of those details has been confirmed. There are no medical records in the public domain, and the authenticity of specific events around Bonnie's pregnancy claims remains unproven. For that reason, any concrete assumptions about what has happened should be taken with a grain of salt.

What is clear is that the Bonnie brand now runs on a mixture of spectacle, ambiguity and confrontation. Her latest decision to address Maitland Ward by name, and to do so in language engineered to be unbroadcastable on most platforms, shows she is willing to drag her critics into that spectacle as well.

Ward, for her part, has framed the clash as a broader argument about what the adult industry should look like in 2024. Bonnie appears to see it more simply: if you talk about her, you help keep her on top of the feed.