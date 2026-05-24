A tense confrontation involving the Artemis II astronauts has gone viral after a man confronted the crew at the US Capitol and accused them of misleading the public about the Moon mission.

Clips circulating on social media show the astronauts walking through Capitol Hill after public appearances when an unidentified man approached and shouted accusations, repeatedly yelling 'stop lying to the public' while claiming the mission had been staged. The footage quickly spread across X, TikTok, Reddit and YouTube, with millions viewing it within hours.

What Exactly Happened at the Capitol

According to viral footage and media reports, the Artemis II astronauts were walking through Capitol grounds after scheduled engagements when the confrontation occurred.

An unidentified man approached the group and began shouting claims that the Moon mission was not real. He repeatedly accused the crew of deceiving the public and insisted it had been staged.

The astronauts did not engage aggressively during the exchange. Astronaut Victor Glover was seen responding calmly in footage shared online before the crew continued walking without escalation.

The footage prompted comparisons online to historical astronaut confrontations, including the 2002 incident involving Buzz Aldrin, who was confronted by a conspiracy theorist following the Apollo Moon landing era.

Artemis II and Rising Moon Mission Conspiracy Theories Online

The Capitol incident comes amid ongoing conspiracy theories surrounding Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the Moon's vicinity in more than 50 years.

Social media users have circulated claims alleging the mission was staged using CGI, green screen effects or artificial intelligence generated imagery. Others falsely suggested the spacecraft did not complete its lunar flyby.

The claims have spread rapidly across TikTok, X and Reddit, despite being repeatedly challenged by space analysts and fact checking organisations.

According to fact checkers, one widely shared 'green screen' clip was caused by a failed television text overlay during a broadcast segment rather than evidence of manipulation.

Other images presented as 'studio footage' of the astronauts were identified as AI generated or digitally altered content shared without context.

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The renewed conspiracy theories have fuelled significant engagement across social media, with related videos attracting millions of views.

Artemis II Mission: Key Highlights

Artemis II marked a major milestone for NASA's Artemis programme and humanity's return to deep space crewed exploration.

The four member crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, travelled farther from Earth than any humans in over half a century during the mission.

The spacecraft completed a lunar flyby before returning safely to Earth, while NASA livestreamed significant portions of the journey to global audiences.

The mission is widely viewed as a key step towards future lunar landings planned under the Artemis programme.

Why Conspiracy Theories Are Spreading Online

Analysts say the rise of AI generated content and growing distrust toward institutions has fuelled scepticism around the mission.

Experts note that highly realistic synthetic visuals circulating online have made misinformation easier to spread, especially among users already sceptical of government agencies and mainstream media.

The controversy also reflects how Moon landing conspiracy theories, once focused on Apollo missions, have resurfaced in the modern era of space exploration.

Social Media Reaction

The footage sparked mixed reactions online, with users split over the confrontation and the Artemis II mission. Comments included 'That smile is full of guilt' alongside a screenshot of astronaut Christina Koch, while others wrote 'If I went to space I'd be furious that someone called it fake' and 'It's literally IMPOSSIBLE to go to space', with some users also questioning why there is no full video of a space trip using today's technology.