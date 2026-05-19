Read more Who Is Gautam Adani, India's Richest Man? Billionaire Accused in $265 Million Bribery Case Now Nearing DOJ Deal Who Is Gautam Adani, India's Richest Man? Billionaire Accused in $265 Million Bribery Case Now Nearing DOJ Deal

The US Justice Department has permanently dropped all criminal charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani in its securities fraud case, sealing what has been described as an Adani victory in US legal circles. The dismissal, filed in court on Monday, was made with prejudice, ensuring the case cannot be revived.

Prosecutors stated they had reviewed the matter and decided, in their prosecutorial discretion, not to devote further resources to pursuing the charges. This ends a high-profile investigation launched in November 2024 that had cast a shadow over the Adani Group's international operations.

Prosecutors Conclude They Cannot Sustain Allegations

The original indictment accused Adani, nephew Sagar Adani and several executives of orchestrating a scheme to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes for a major solar energy project in India while concealing those payments from US investors and global financial institutions.

The case was part of a larger effort involving seven other senior business executives. Charges included conspiracy to commit securities fraud, wire fraud and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations.

However, the Justice Department ultimately determined the case could not be sustained, citing factors such as the conduct being centred in India and the absence of demonstrated investor losses. Adani Group had always maintained the allegations were unfounded and that the matter lacked a sufficient US nexus.

SEC Settlement and Sanctions Resolution Mark Full Closure

Parallel to the criminal case, the US Securities and Exchange Commission settled its civil fraud allegations against Adani and Sagar Adani for $18 million (£13.3 million), with no admission of wrongdoing as reported in a CNBC report.

In another Reuters article, Adani Enterprises also agreed to pay $275 million (£203.1 million) to resolve alleged violations of Iran sanctions involving one of his companies. These agreements finalise all outstanding US regulatory matters involving the group.

Verified social media accounts reflected widespread relief. For instance, an Instagram post from a verified news outlet stated 'The US Department of Justice has permanently dropped all criminal charges against Indian tycoon Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar, bringing high-profile securities and wire fraud case in New York to a complete close after prosecutors concluded they could not sustain the allegations.'

Adani Pledges Major US Investment

The resolution was influenced by Adani's pledge, communicated through his lawyers, to invest $10 billion (£7.4 billion) in the US economy and create 15,000 jobs according to the New York Times and Bloomberg. The billionaire has positioned the investment as a gesture of good faith amid broader efforts to strengthen ties between Indian business and American markets.

📌 US Justice Department drops criminal fraud case against Indian billionaire Adani



⚖️ The move is part of the Trump administration’s effort to resolve legal matters involving Gautam Adani, who has pledged $10 billion in US investments https://t.co/muqpxlYchX pic.twitter.com/MEltym0Q4O — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) May 19, 2026

The Adani fraud case dropped by the US Justice Department ruling removes a significant legal hurdle for one of Asia's wealthiest individuals. With all probes now closed, the Adani Group can focus on expanding its renewable energy and infrastructure projects without the overhang of US litigation. The development has been welcomed as a boost for the group's future plans.

The dismissal is seen as part of the Trump administration's effort to resolve legal matters involving foreign business leaders, clearing the path for deeper integration of Adani Group's renewable and ports empire into Western capital markets at a time of strengthening bilateral economic ties.