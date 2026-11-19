Gordon Ramsay has joked that he will personally polish his newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame star every Saturday at 9 am for the rest of his life, as the British chef received the honour recognising his television career.

The 60-year-old made the promise during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday, 18 November, where he was presented with the 2,864th star on the famous Hollywood Boulevard landmark.

Ramsay also offered to bring a mobile kitchen to the location and prepare breakfast for visitors. 'I'll set up a little mobile kitchen, and I will cook everyone incredible soft scrambled eggs,' he said.

The chef added that he was grateful for the recognition, saying: 'I'm the luckiest chef on the planet because I get to do what I dream of doing.'

First British Chef To Receive the Honour

Ramsay received the star in the Television category, becoming the first British chef to be honoured with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star and the fourth chef overall.

His star is located at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard, next to that of fellow television chef Guy Fieri, who received his recognition in 2019.

Actor Bradley Cooper and comedian Joel McHale were among the guest speakers announced for the ceremony. Restaurateur and television personality Lisa Vanderpump also addressed the gathering.

Vanderpump described Ramsay as 'unique' and said she was proud of his achievements. McHale praised the chef's television career, calling him 'television gold'.

From Restaurant Kitchens to Television

Ramsay first gained wider attention in 1999 through the British television documentary series Boiling Point, which followed the opening of Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea.

He went on to become one of television's best-known culinary personalities, appearing in programmes including Hell's Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef and Next Level Chef.

Alongside his television work, Ramsay has built an international restaurant business. His flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea, London, has held three Michelin stars since 2001.

Before establishing his restaurant group, Ramsay trained under several influential chefs, including Albert Roux and Marco Pierre White in London, as well as Guy Savoy and Joël Robuchon in France. Their influence helped shape his approach to professional cooking and restaurant management.

His television programmes have reached audiences across more than 200 countries and territories. While Hell's Kitchen puts aspiring chefs through demanding kitchen challenges, Kitchen Nightmares follows Ramsay as he visits struggling restaurants and attempts to turn their businesses around.

His career has since extended beyond cooking and television appearances into programme production, publishing and international restaurant ventures, making him a prominent figure in both the hospitality and entertainment industries.

Speaking after the ceremony, Ramsay said mentoring aspiring chefs remained an important part of his work. 'You can train a palate, you can come from nothing and be an extraordinary chef,' he said, adding that he wanted to share those opportunities with emerging talent.

For now, Ramsay's promise to return every Saturday morning may give visitors to Hollywood Boulevard another reason to look out for the chef – and perhaps a chance to see whether he brings those scrambled eggs.