Ten housekeeping teams from Las Vegas hotels competed in the 36th annual ISSA Housekeeping Olympics on 16 November, racing to make beds and complete other cleaning challenges. Held at Michelob ULTRA Arena inside Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, the event showcased the skills of staff whose work helps keep hotels and other facilities running behind the scenes.

Video of the competition circulated online after TMZ shared footage of participants racing to make beds and taking part in other cleaning-related challenges. The event drew attention to the range of tasks involved in housekeeping and the workers who perform them.

Comments on X included praise for the competition's recognition of frontline workers. One commenter called it a 'well-deserved spotlight' on an often-overlooked workforce, while another joked about the difficulty of making a bed with a perfectly fitted sheet.

Inside the Housekeeping Olympics

According to information from ISSA, the 36th annual Housekeeping Olympics took place as part of ISSA Show North America, a major event for professionals in the cleaning and facility solutions industries.

Hosted by the Indoor Environmental Healthcare & Hospitality Association (IEHA), an ISSA division, the competition brings together housekeeping teams from hotels and other hospitality establishments to demonstrate their abilities through timed and skill-based activities.

The 2026 edition featured 10 participating teams representing ARIA/Vdara, Bellagio, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Excalibur, Hotel Drover, LIV Hospitality, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand and Park MGM.

Rather than traditional athletic events, competitors were tested on tasks closely connected to their daily responsibilities. Challenges included bed making, a buffer pad toss, a vacuum race, a mop relay and a toilet paper toss. The programme also featured a triathlon, an executive challenge and a spirit competition.

The activities gave participants an opportunity to demonstrate the speed, coordination, precision and teamwork required in housekeeping roles. What may appear to be routine work to hotel guests can involve considerable physical effort and attention to detail.

LIV Hospitality Takes the Overall Title

LIV Hospitality emerged as the overall champion of the 2026 competition, followed by Excalibur Hotel in second place and Mandalay Bay in third.

Individual events also produced winners across several categories. Excalibur Hotel claimed the bed-making title, while Luxor Hotel won the buffer pad toss. Mandalay Bay took first place in the vacuum race, and LIV Hospitality secured victories in both the mop relay and toilet paper toss.

ARIA/Vdara won the triathlon, while The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas took home the executive challenge and spirit competition awards.

🧼🧹 The 36th Annual ISSA Housekeeping Olympics were held on Monday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena inside the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.



🎥: Instagram/ vegas pic.twitter.com/o1rMhiMpfO — TMZ (@TMZ) November 18, 2026

The results highlighted the range of abilities involved in housekeeping work, from handling equipment and completing cleaning tasks efficiently to maintaining teamwork under competitive conditions.

Online Comments Focus on Housekeeping Skills

The competition's online popularity brought attention to the people whose work often takes place outside the spotlight.

After TMZ posted footage from the event on X, users responded with a mixture of praise and humour. One commenter welcomed the recognition, saying events like the competition helped celebrate excellence in service.

Another joked that mothers could perform similar tasks at home before apologising for the mess whenever guests arrived. Others focused on the bed-making challenge, with one user pointing out that fitting a sheet properly without having the opposite corner come loose required considerable skill.

Some commenters also expressed interest in participating, with one writing that they would host the next year's event.

ISSA Show North America attracts more than 12,000 cleaning and facility solutions professionals, making the competition part of a much larger gathering of industry workers and businesses.

Beyond the entertaining challenges, the Housekeeping Olympics serves as a reminder of the people whose efforts contribute to the comfort and experience of hotel guests. For the workers taking part, the event offers something beyond competition: public recognition for a job that is essential but frequently goes unnoticed.