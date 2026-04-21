Prosecutors are filing additional charges against singer David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, following his arrest on 16 April 2026. The updated court documents, lodged at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in Los Angeles, set out a wider set of charges that go beyond murder to include accusations of child abuse and mutilation of human remains.

In documents surfaced online, the case is titled 'The People of the State of California vs Burke, David Anthony.' This indicates it is being handled as a felony matter and carries the most serious category of criminal charges under California law. The filings suggest investigators are building a case that spans events from 2023 through to 2025, rather than focusing on a single incident.

D4vd reportedly killed Celeste Rivas with a “sharp instrument” according to prosecutors.



The charges against D4vd include:



• Continuous sexual abuse of a child

• Murder

• Murder for financial gain

• Murder to prevent testimony

• Murder by lying in wait

• Use of a deadly… pic.twitter.com/JaovynPFB4 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 20, 2026

Allegations Spanning Years

The court record shows prosecutors have charged D4vd with 'continuous sexual abuse of a child,' with the alleged offence date listed as 7 September 2023. From widely reported court and police records in the case, Celeste Rivas was 14 years old at the time of her death in April 2025.

This indicates she was around 12 to 13 years old at the time of the alleged sexual abuse. In California, the age of consent is 18, meaning anyone under 18 cannot legally consent to sexual activity with an adult.

Alongside that, he is also charged with murder, with the alleged killing dated 23 April 2025. Prosecutors further claim there were special circumstances attached to the death, including allegations of financial motive, an attempt to prevent a witness from speaking and lying in wait.

The filings also include a separate allegation that a deadly weapon was used during the incident. Another charge listed in the court docket involves mutilation or improper handling of human remains, dated 5 May 2025.

Prosecutors also allege that Rivas was killed using what they describe as a sharp instrument. That detail appears in the charging narrative, but it has not yet been tested through cross-examination or trial evidence.

What Awaits D4vd, Prison or the Death Penalty?

Read more Police Officers Declare 'All Clear' on Bomb Threats Outside LA Courthouse as Singer d4vd Gets Charged With Murder Police Officers Declare 'All Clear' on Bomb Threats Outside LA Courthouse as Singer d4vd Gets Charged With Murder

To recall, D4vd was arrested on 16 April 2026, with formal charges filed four days later on 20 April 2026 at a Los Angeles courthouse. The timing indicates the case is still at an early stage in the legal process, with prosecutors outlining their version of events and defence lawyers yet to respond in detail through public filings.

Court records also confirm a series of special allegations attached to the murder charge, which could significantly increase penalties if proven. These include claims of financial gain and witness intimidation, both of which are often used in US courts to argue premeditation or intent.

In California, the outcome of a case like this depends heavily on what is ultimately proven in court, but based on the current charges, the legal exposure is extremely serious. Because D4vd has been charged with first-degree murder with 'special circumstances,' the case falls under what California law classifies as 'capital murder.'

That designation is important because it narrows potential penalties to the most severe options under state law. If a jury convicts him as charged, prosecutors say the sentencing range is either life imprisonment without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, depending on whether the state chooses to pursue capital punishment.

However, the death penalty is not automatic, even in cases where it is legally available. In California, prosecutors must later decide whether to actively seek it, and that decision can depend on factors such as evidence strength, jury considerations and broader policy direction within the district attorney's office. Recent reporting confirms that, as of now, prosecutors have not yet said whether they will pursue the death penalty.