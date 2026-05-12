A touring band member for country artist Chase Matthew has been arrested following a police operation that unfolded moments after a live performance at the BBQ & Barrels festival in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Carsen Richards, 22, faces multiple felony charges involving the alleged sexual abuse of a child with autism, with court records detailing incidents said to have occurred between 2020 and 2022. His arrest was carried out immediately after he exited the stage, following coordination between law enforcement agencies acting on an outstanding warrant.

Arrest Following Live Performance

Richards was taken into custody by the Owensboro Police Department at approximately 9:40pm on Saturday during the BBQ & Barrels concert. He had just performed on stage as part of Chase Matthew's touring band when officers moved in to detain him.

Police confirmed the arrest was executed shortly after Richards left the stage and before he could reach a tour bus parked nearby. Authorities stated he was not armed at the time of arrest. He was later booked into the Daviess County Detention Centre at 10:34pm.

Officials said the decision to delay the arrest until after the performance was made to reduce the risk of a potentially violent confrontation in a crowded public environment.

Sexual Abuse Charges Involving Autistic Child

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Court documents filed in Clark District Court outline serious allegations against Richards, including two counts of second-degree sodomy and two counts of incest involving a minor at least three years younger.

The alleged victim was 12 years old at the time of the earliest reported incident in December 2020 and 14 years old during a second alleged incident in December 2022. Court filings also state the victim has been diagnosed with Level 1 autism by Vanderbilt University Hospital.

According to a criminal complaint, the allegations were first reported to Winchester Police by the victim's mother in November 2025. A formal interview was later conducted at a child advocacy centre in Lexington in December 2025.

Police Operation and Arrest Planning

The Owensboro Police Department said it worked in coordination with Winchester Police after being informed that Richards was wanted on felony charges in Clark County. Authorities were also advised that he was associated with a touring band scheduled to perform at the festival.

As cited by The Owensboro Times, police stated they had intelligence suggesting Richards may have had access to firearms and was 'frequently armed.' This prompted officers to develop an operational plan to confirm his identity during the event and safely carry out the arrest.

According to police, special events staff and festival organisers were not informed in advance due to operational confidentiality. Officers visually confirmed Richards during the performance before detaining him shortly after he left the stage area.

Allegations and Reported Statements in Court Records

Court documents allege that the victim's mother confronted Richards in February 2026 at his residence in Hendersonville, Tennessee. During that confrontation, Richards allegedly responded with statements including, 'There is nothing more I have regretted in my life' and 'I made an awful mistake.'

A warrant for Richards' arrest was signed earlier in May 2026 by a Clark County judge, ordering that he be taken into custody and brought before the district court.

Charges, Custody Status and Legal Proceedings

Richards is currently being held at the Daviess County Detention Centre on a $75,000 cash bond (roughly £55,000). Court records confirm he is also subject to a no-contact order relating to the alleged victim.

Authorities in Owensboro clarified that the arresting officers were executing an out-of-county warrant and had no direct involvement in the underlying investigation.

The case remains under active judicial proceedings in Clark County District Court as investigators continue to review the allegations and supporting evidence submitted in the complaint.