Nike has unveiled a star-packed 'Nike Family' for the 2026 World Cup, assembling an eclectic mix of football icons, celebrities and athletes in its latest major campaign. The announcement, which arrived via a series of Polaroid teasers on 21 May and a group portrait by Asher Hyde, has generated widespread interest ahead of the tournament in North America.

The lineup includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Kim Kardashian, Drake, Kylian Mbappé, LeBron James and LISA of Blackpink, among more than 40 names. This 'Nike Family for World Cup 2026' effort forms the heart of a broader 'Universe of Football' push that will unfold over the next 12 weeks with collaborations, new products and fan events as the company seeks to make the tournament a global cultural moment.

Star-Studded Line-Up

The campaign brings together stars from across sport and entertainment in a group image. Footballers such as Ronaldo, Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Virgil van Dijk and Vinicius Jr sit alongside basketball legends LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, tennis players Naomi Osaka and Carlos Alcaraz, and cultural figures including Drake, Travis Scott, Central Cee and Kim Kardashian. Serena Williams, Caitlin Clark and Shedeur Sanders add depth from their respective fields.

Photographer Asher Hyde shared the portrait on Instagram with a detailed caption listing the participants, from @cristiano and @k.mbappe to @champagnepapi and @kimkardashian. 'THE NIKE FAMILY FOR WORLD CUP 26' the post declares, highlighting the breadth of Nike's endorser network.

On X, fans and commentators have reacted swiftly, with one account summarising the lineup as featuring 'Ronaldo, LISA, Mbappé, Drake, Haaland, Travis Scott, Caitlin Clark, LeBron, Central Cee & more'.

Nike’s 2026 World Cup campaign 🫡⚽️



The lineup features Ronaldo, LISA, Mbappé, Drake, Haaland, Travis Scott, Caitlin Clark, LeBron, Central Cee & more 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4sib3wVr8i — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) May 24, 2026

The inclusion of non-football stars has prompted some online debate about the boundaries of sports marketing, yet it underscores Nike's view that football's appeal now transcends the pitch.

The Campaign Rollout

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Nike plans a 12-week activation that includes unexpected collaborations, retail experiences and product launches tied to the World Cup, which begins on 11 June in North America. The brand describes the effort as a 'football universe' designed to engage fans through immersive events and TOMA activations across multiple countries.

This comes as the company seeks to strengthen its position in football marketing, building on its sponsorship of numerous national teams and players. The campaign will see new boot releases, apparel drops and cultural tie-ins with the featured artists and designers, creating a comprehensive experience for supporters worldwide.

Early reactions suggest the campaign is already cutting through on social media, where the star power has generated shares and comments from fans eager to see how the family concept develops over the coming weeks.

Nike's Big Marketing Push

The timing aligns with Nike's increased focus on big-event marketing. Its selling and marketing expenses are projected to exceed £3.7 billion ($5 billion) in 2026, reflecting the scale of investment for events like the World Cup as reported in Fashion Network.

Cristiano Ronaldo's lifetime contract with the brand, valued at £744 million ($1 billion), further cements his role as a key ambassador for the campaign.

With the tournament fast approaching, the 'Nike Family for World Cup 2026' is poised to play a central role in how millions of fans experience the competition both on and off the field.