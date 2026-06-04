A Chicago high school student was denied her diploma on stage and escorted out of her graduation ceremony after performing a split during her celebratory walk. Tyvion Campbell, an 18-year-old student at Chicago Tech Academy, has sparked intense online debate after sharing her experience on TikTok, revealing that school officials withheld her qualifications because of the stunt.

The incident, which took place during the school's commencement ceremony at the Harold Washington Cultural Center in Chicago, left the graduate distressed and questioning the school's disciplinary boundaries during what should have been a celebratory milestone.

The Viral Graduation Stunt

In a video shared on TikTok, Campbell walked across the stage to receive her diploma and performed a split with a dance move. However, when she approached the school official distributing the document, the administrator refused to hand over her diploma and instructed her to keep moving, leaving the bewildered teenager standing at the side of the stage in protest.

She told Fox 32, 'I tried to reach for my diploma, and I didn't get it.' She added, 'I was confused at first. I thought they mixed up my name.'

Campbell also shared that she had planned the stunt before the graduation and even told friends, family members, classmates and teachers that she intended to perform a split on stage. 'I told my friends, family, and I told my peers, my teachers, I said, "I'm gonna do a split on stage." When I did it, everyone was shocked.'

Confrontation Outside the Ceremony Venue

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Following the stunt, Campbell was escorted out of the graduation ceremony by a school dean and taken outside the venue. It was there that she was met by her principal, Zataya Shackelford, who was visibly shaken by the incident.

As reported by the New York Post, Campbell was removed from the ceremony after she dropped a split as she crossed the stage. According to Campbell, the principal criticised her for drawing attention to herself during the ceremony and informed the student that she would not receive her diploma until she figured out a way to make up for her actions on stage.

The strict disciplinary action left Campbell unable to participate in the traditional turning of the tassel with her classmates. Speaking out about the emotional impact of the ordeal, Campbell noted that the experience was deeply upsetting and confusing. 'It was disappointing,' she said. 'It really hurt my feelings. I cried, and I couldn't even continue the graduation.'

Claims of Unfair Treatment

In a video addressing the controversy, Campbell claimed that another student who displayed expressive behaviour on stage shortly after her did not face similar repercussions, leaving her feeling unfairly singled out by the administration. She also argued that the graduating class was never explicitly informed that celebratory dances or stage gestures were strictly prohibited.

'We did receive rules, but the rules had nothing to do with what you can and cannot do while you walk across the stage,' she added. 'There wasn't any written rule about what you can and cannot do,' she told Fox 32.

In her video, Campbell suggested the school held a personal grievance against her, attributing the treatment to her outgoing personality and success. Despite the controversy, she graduated with a 3.5 GPA and plans to study business administration at Georgia State University.

Although the incident overshadowed her graduation day, Campbell later confirmed the dispute had been resolved and that she had received her diploma. Yet the experience remains a painful memory, with her high school farewell defined by a viral standoff over a moment of celebration.