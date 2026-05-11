Donald Trump was filmed telling Eric Trump he had 'all this stress' over his youngest son Barron 'experimenting' during a golf event in Virginia at the weekend, according to a professional lip reader who studied the silent footage.

The news came after the president spent Saturday at the LIV Golf Virginia tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, where he was seen chatting with Eric behind a pane of bulletproof glass. There is no audio of the exchange, but the clip has since become raw material for online speculation, with lip reader Nicola Hickling claiming to have deciphered what was said.

Lip Reader Claims Trump Stressed Over Barron 'Experimenting'

Trump's appearance at the Saudi-backed LIV event followed his trip less than a week earlier to the final round of the PGA Tour's Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral in Miami. The president has leaned heavily into golf as both business and backdrop, a stage where cameras follow even seemingly mundane family interactions.

In this case, the shot of Trump and Eric talking behind glass, cut off from sound, proved tempting for those keen to read more into his private concerns about Barron. Hickling, who describes herself as a 'profoundly deaf professional lip reader' with more than two decades' experience, told The Sun she believed Trump was unburdening himself about his 19‑year‑old son.

According to Hickling's account, Trump turned to Eric and said: 'I got all this stress... Here's what I gotta do.' Her reconstruction of the silent dialogue has the president then appearing to weigh up how to handle Barron's behaviour.

'If you wanna go, do it, I would say you're too young for that, but he won't forget about it... Maybe... what is he rushing into?' Hickling claims Trump went on, suggesting a parental unease rather than anger. At that point, she says, Eric tried to reassure him, allegedly replying: 'He is like a teen, he's experimenting.'

Hickling says Trump then responded, simply: 'Absolutely.' The lip reader maintains that Eric pushed his father to be more direct with Barron, apparently telling him he 'needs to tell him' something.

In her version of events, Trump declined to overreact, saying: 'He'll come round.' The video shows Trump resting a hand on his elder son's shoulder, a gesture Hickling matches to the line: 'You know, I don't think he will see it. And chose this moment.'

What exactly Barron is supposed to be 'experimenting' with is never spelled out in Hickling's interpretation, and the clip itself offers no clues. Without audio, tone, or context, the entire conversation remains speculative. There has been no public comment from Donald Trump, Eric Trump or representatives for the Trump family on Hickling's claims.

Public Curiosity and a 'Little Boy' Remark

Barron Trump has largely grown up in the glare of cameras while his parents have insisted he is off‑limits. Now believed to be 6ft 9in tall and attending New York University, he has been kept mostly away from interviews and formal duties, which only seems to have sharpened public curiosity every time his name surfaces.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “I want to thank you, Melania… She's an incredible mom. She has a little boy who's quite tall. He's a little boy to us, but he's quite tall, right? And he's great, Barron, and she takes great care of him.” pic.twitter.com/Il3kXnsqmS — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) May 6, 2026

The latest lip‑reading claims follow a string of small moments in which Barron is referenced in ways that quickly go viral. At a White House East Room event honouring military mothers, Trump had previously praised Melania Trump's role as a parent and folded in a line about their son that split opinion online.

'She's done an incredible job as first lady,' Trump said at the event, before adding that 'she's an incredible mum. She has a little boy who's quite tall!' He continued: 'A little boy to us, but he's quite tall. And he's great, Barron.'

Inside the room, the remark reportedly drew warm laughter. On social media, the reception was rougher. One user wrote that 'all the president knows about his own son is that he's tall.' Another asked: 'Why does he always say she or her son, instead of our son?'

That minor storm faded fast, but it underlines how even throwaway references to Barron from his father are endlessly picked over for hints about their relationship. The unspoken rule around US presidents' children has always been that they are not fair game in the way their parents are. In the Trump era, that rule has been observed patchily at best.

At the same time, the eagerness to decode any scrap of footage has bred its own cottage industry of online experts and self‑described professionals, from body language specialists to lip readers such as Hickling. Her credentials are genuine enough, but she is still working from a silent, partial view, and no transcript in the world can replace what the microphones did not pick up that day in Virginia.

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It is also not the first time a stray detail involving Barron has been fanned into a viral talking point. Eric Trump recently gave an account of seven words he said Barron whispered into Joe Biden's ear, another anecdote built almost entirely on retelling. That, too, generated a brief flurry of headlines before disappearing into the churn.

So Trump's supposed confession that he has 'all this stress' over his youngest son fits into a familiar pattern. A private aside on the edge of a golf tournament is filmed, stripped of sound, then rebuilt online into something closer to a family psychodrama. Until anyone in the Trump camp chooses to address Hickling's claims directly, the only honest verdict is that nothing is confirmed.