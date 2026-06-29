Rockstar Games is reportedly racing to finalise a 60 FPS performance mode for Grand Theft Auto VI, with fresh reports indicating the highly anticipated feature might miss the game's November 19 release date.

Borys Nieśpielak, a gaming journalist and host of the Polish podcast Rock and Borys, claimed on 29 June 2026 that while Rockstar is actively developing a 60 FPS option for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, the studio is not yet certain the mode will be fully optimised in time for launch. If the technical benchmarks are not met by the release date, the performance feature could be pushed to a post-launch patch.

GTA 6 Insider Reveals 60 FPS Mode Might Not Be Ready For Launch

The claim lands against a backdrop of feverish speculation around Grand Theft Auto VI, with fans already parsing console performance, image quality and even the game's physical release plans.

In the same podcast episode, Nieśpielak said the suggested setup for the base PS5 and Xbox Series X would be two graphics modes: one at 30 FPS and another at 60 FPS, while the Xbox Series S would reportedly aim for 30 FPS for now.

He also said Microsoft's teams were helping with optimisation, which is the sort of detail that sounds promising, if not exactly nailed down.

The 60 FPS question matters because Rockstar has built a reputation for huge open worlds that often prioritise spectacle over raw frame-rate, and console players have felt that trade-off for years.

Nieśpielak pointed out that Rockstar's previous releases have typically targeted 30 FPS at launch, with Red Dead Redemption still stuck at that target on consoles, and that this is part of why the prospect of a performance mode has become such a big deal. If the claim proves true, it would mark a meaningful shift for one of gaming's most technically demanding studios.

Why The GTA 6 Insider Claim Has Gained Traction

The news came after earlier chatter that the Polish retailer Media Markt had briefly listed PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of GTA 6 with both performance and quality modes. That retail listing was never a formal Rockstar announcement, but it did fuel the idea that the game might ship with a choice between visual fidelity and smoother gameplay.

This latest podcast claim has therefore been interpreted by some fans as a partial echo of that earlier hint, rather than a standalone bolt from the blue.

Still, caution is doing a lot of work here. Nieśpielak made it clear that the information came from a single source and said Rockstar itself may not yet have final confirmation that 60 FPS will be available on day one. In other words, this is not a clean 'yes,' and it is definitely not a locked launch feature. Nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

There is also the matter of how fans receive this sort of thing online, where every scrap of alleged GTA 6 information gets inflated into gospel in about five minutes. The podcast discussion suggests base consoles could get the most straightforward performance options, while the Xbox Series S may remain the awkward outlier, at least initially.

That would not be shocking, given the tighter hardware limits of the lower-spec machine, but it would still leave many players hoping for a surprise upgrade.

What It Could Mean For Players

If Rockstar does ship a 60 FPS mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X, the practical implication is simple enough: smoother gameplay at the cost of some visual bells and whistles.

Nieśpielak suggested that a performance mode may lean on more traditional rendering techniques, with the prettier ray-traced look possibly reserved for quality mode, which is the standard compromise on consoles when a game is trying to run fast and look expensive at the same time. That trade-off would be familiar, but for a game as massive and as closely watched as GTA 6, it would still be a headline in its own right.

The bigger unknown is timing. Nieśpielak said the mode could arrive at launch, but also floated the possibility of adding it later via a patch if Rockstar decides the feature is not quite ready.

This leaves the situation in a rather messy, very human place, the sort of half-formed promise that gaming communities can turn into a full-blown certainty overnight. Right now, though, the only defensible reading is that Rockstar is reportedly working on 60 FPS support, and even that is not yet a done deal.