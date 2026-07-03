Sony's next console is already at the centre of a nervous price debate, with a new estimate suggesting the PlayStation 6 could cost about $960 in materials alone and could force a launch price close to $1,000.

The claim, reported on the basis of hardware leaker KeplerL2's comments in a NeoGAF discussion and picked up by TechPowerUp, is unconfirmed by Sony, but it has sharpened fears that the PS6 could arrive at a far steeper price than the PS5.

What The Leak Claims

The news came after TechPowerUp highlighted a NeoGAF post in which KeplerL2 said the PlayStation 6's bill of materials had risen to around $960, up from an earlier estimate of roughly $760. That is a jump of about $200, and it matters because the bill of materials covers the hardware parts needed to build the machine, not the added costs of shipping, marketing, distribution or retail margins.

Sony has said nothing publicly about any PS6 pricing, so the figure remains speculation rather than guidance. Even so, the number has landed with force because it suggests the console's base hardware cost alone could already sit above the price at which most people expect a mainstream games machine to launch.

Fresh PS6 Leak



Sony's next-generation PlayStation 6 Console is reportedly moving closer to production.



New leaks suggest:



• Foxconn will manufacture Sony's next-gen PlayStation

• Mass production could begin in May 2027

• Launch is still expected for Fall (Late) 2027



The… pic.twitter.com/p0rlLz7DJw — Tech Ultimatum (@TechieUltimatum) July 3, 2026

That is the awkward bit, really. A console can be subsidised, yes, but not forever and not by much when component prices are already this high.

The current anxiety around memory and storage prices has been building across the wider tech market, and console makers are not immune to that squeeze. The report argues that the rising cost of components means Sony could be staring at a retail price in the $900 to $1,000 range if the estimate proves accurate, although that is not a confirmed launch figure.

Read more Will PlayStation 6 Be Cheaper? Analyst Says Sony Could Ax the Disc Drive on Standard PS6 Will PlayStation 6 Be Cheaper? Analyst Says Sony Could Ax the Disc Drive on Standard PS6

Memory Costs And The PS6 Price Squeeze

It can be recalled that Sony has traditionally treated PlayStation hardware as a long game, using console sales to keep players inside its ecosystem and earn back margins through software and services. That model is easier to sustain when a console is sold at a loss or close to break-even.

It becomes a lot messier when the build cost is already creeping towards four figures before the box has even reached a shop shelf.

The reporting also points to the present memory shortage as a reason prices may stay inflated for longer than many buyers would like. If component costs remain stubbornly high, Sony could be forced into a brutal choice, launch while the market is expensive, or delay and risk slipping behind rivals. Neither option is especially pretty.

That tension is what gives the story its sting. A PlayStation launch used to mean a broadly affordable entry point for millions of players. A $1,000 sticker would be a different kind of statement altogether, and one Sony would almost certainly want to avoid unless it had no real choice. The possibility alone is enough to have gamers doing the maths and grimacing.

What Sony Could Do Next

The PS5 arrived in 2020, and the usual console cycle would point to a successor somewhere around the end of the decade. But according to the reporting, Sony may not have the luxury of waiting until prices settle properly, because the memory market may remain tight for years. That makes the timing question as important as the pricing one.

If Sony goes early, it risks selling into a nasty cost environment. If it waits, it risks spending more time and money redesigning hardware that may already be losing ground to newer parts.

This is the sort of dilemma executives hate, because there is no clean answer and no cheap escape route. One way or another, the next PlayStation seems likely to arrive into a market that is still behaving a bit mad.

It looks like PlayStation 6 is going to cost Sony about $1,000 to make, which likely means it will cost more than that at retailhttps://t.co/WYqDosRhnv pic.twitter.com/eIaBy6FFev — Eurogamer (@eurogamer) June 29, 2026

What is not confirmed, and should be treated carefully, is the idea that the PS6 will actually launch at $1,000. The only hard figure in the reporting is the estimate that the hardware could cost about $960 to build. Everything else is inference, though not wild inference given how console economics usually work.

For now, the takeaway is straightforward enough. The PlayStation 6 is being discussed not just as Sony's next console, but as a possible test of how much players are willing to pay for one. And if the leak is anywhere near right, Sony may be facing a much rougher pricing conversation than it had hoped.