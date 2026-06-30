New Grand Theft Auto VI screenshots shared by Rockstar Games recently have pushed fans into a frenzy over whether Jason Duval could be related to Arthur Morgan, with the theory spreading across social media as players compared the GTA 6 protagonist to Red Dead Redemption 2's outlaw lead.

The speculation is firmly unconfirmed, but it has become one of the loudest reactions to the studio's latest batch of official images.

Is Jason Related To Arthur Morgan? The Screenshot Debate

The news came after Rockstar released a fresh batch of GTA 6 screenshots on its official media page, including new looks at Jason, Lucia, and the game's weapons, vehicles, and locations in Leonida. Coverage of the drop put the number of images at 63, while Rockstar's own site also describes the game's setting as Vice City, USA, with Jason and Lucia caught in a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state.

That was enough to send theory hunters straight to work. On Reddit, X, Instagram, and YouTube, fans began matching Jason's freckles, nose shape, expression, and general rough-edged styling to Arthur Morgan's face, then posted side-by-side comparisons that quickly spread.

Some players went further, arguing that Jason looks less like a random new antihero and more like a younger heir to Rockstar's most famous cowboy, which is a mad leap, but not a subtle one.

The strongest version of the theory leans on visual resemblance rather than hard evidence. Fans have pointed to Jason's brooding stare, the similar rugged facial structure and Rockstar's own knack for building recognisable outlaw types, then tried to stitch that into a family-tree explanation.

The problem is simple enough; even if the internet is determined to ignore it for a while, there is no official statement from Rockstar saying Jason and Arthur are canonically connected.

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What The Game Actually Shows

Rockstar's screenshots do contain a detail that has kept the theory alive, the appearance of the 'Hawk & Little Morgan Revolvers' in the GTA 6 media and related coverage.

That name has understandably sent fans back to Red Dead Redemption 2, where Arthur Morgan remains one of the studio's best-known characters, but a weapon label is still just a reference unless Rockstar says otherwise.

Rockstar has a long history of hiding nods, running jokes and franchise callbacks in plain sight, and not every Easter egg is a declaration of shared canon. Fans cited older examples, such as a Red Dead book in GTA 5 written by 'J. Marston,' which many read as a wink to John Marston's family rather than proof that both series sit inside one tidy timeline.

The timing has also helped the theory spread. GTA 6 is still months away from launch, with Rockstar's official site showing a release date of 19 November 2026, so every new screenshot becomes a magnifying glass moment for a fanbase with far too much time and not enough game. Rockstar has effectively handed players a pile of polished images and invited them to start sniffing around for secrets, so naturally, they have done exactly that.

Why Fans Keep Reading Between The Lines

The theory has broadened beyond Jason's face. Some fans now argue that GTA 6's dual-protagonist setup, with Lucia Caminos alongside Jason, mirrors the emotional push-and-pull of Red Dead Redemption 2, and that Rockstar may be carrying across a storytelling style rather than a literal shared universe.

That reading is more plausible, and far less wild, than the idea that Jason is a direct Morgan descendant from a century-later branch of the family.

There is also a cleaner reason the theory strains under scrutiny. The Red Dead timeline does not line up neatly with the idea that Arthur Morgan simply has a secret modern-day heir waiting in the wings, and Rockstar has never confirmed any such lineage.

What fans are really seeing may just be the studio's familiar taste for weary, layered male leads with hard faces and soft spots, which is a design language Rockstar has used before without turning every similarity into canon.

Still, the chatter offers some useful insight into Rockstar's audience. When a studio has trained players to inspect graffiti, tattoos, revolver names and background props as if they were evidence in a court case, the crowd will do exactly that, often with extraordinary confidence and a bit of s** to spare.

Whether Jason's resemblance to Arthur is an intentional tease, a visual echo or just a coincidence, it has already done what Rockstar likely wanted: kept people talking. For now, nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

The big unanswered question is whether any of this means anything when GTA 6 finally arrives on 19 November 2026.