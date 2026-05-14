Donald Trump has become the subject of renewed online speculation surrounding his health after recent photographs and video clips showed visible marks on his hands and moments where he appeared drowsy during public events. Social media users have circulated close-up images of the US president's hands alongside footage from Oval Office meetings and televised appearances, fuelling debate about his physical condition.

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The latest scrutiny intensified following an Oval Office maternal healthcare event held on 11 May 2026, where Trump participated in discussions focused on women's healthcare and family policy initiatives. During parts of the meeting, video footage appeared to show the president sitting with his eyes closed and his head lowered for several seconds while other attendees continued speaking.

Clips from the event quickly spread across X, TikTok and Instagram, where critics claimed Trump appeared to have briefly fallen asleep during the meeting. Supporters, however, argued the footage was being exaggerated or selectively edited to encourage speculation about his fitness for office. Despite the online reaction, no official medical concerns or new diagnoses have been announced by the White House.

Oval Office Footage and Hand Images Circulate Widely Online

The 11 May meeting included appearances from Senator Katie Britt, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Dr Mehmet Oz and healthcare advocates discussing fertility policy and maternal healthcare initiatives. Trump spoke at length about IVF access, prescription drug costs and a proposed federal website called Moms.gov during the event.

Reuters also published photographs from the meeting showing Trump with his eyes closed during portions of the discussion, images that quickly circulated across social media alongside edited clips from the event.

One viral post from the account HQNewsNow claimed Trump appeared to be 'completely asleep at his desk during his mid-morning event'. Political commentator Harry Sisson also re-posted the footage, writing that Trump had 'fallen asleep with his face drooping in the Oval Office'.

Trump fell asleep with his face drooping in the Oval Office during a meeting today. This is a real video that should concern every American. He’s not fit to serve. pic.twitter.com/mNBEC9urnN — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 11, 2026

Images of Trump sleeping in the Oval Office this morning



📸 Reuters pic.twitter.com/aWn02WC7aS — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) May 11, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a maternal health event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein pic.twitter.com/MyB02AzxZS — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) May 11, 2026

Online Focus Expands to Hand Rash Photographs

Alongside the sleeping claims, social media users also focused heavily on photographs showing visible redness and bruising on Trump's hands during recent appearances. Several posts compared newer images with older photographs, claiming the marks appeared darker or more noticeable in recent weeks.

The discussion surrounding Trump's hands has circulated repeatedly online throughout recent months, particularly after close-up images from handshakes and White House events spread widely across social media platforms. Some users speculated about possible medical explanations, while others suggested the marks could be linked to irritation, bruising or frequent public appearances involving heavy handshaking.

a look at Trump's disfigured right hand as pictured yesterday by Kent Nishimura of AFP pic.twitter.com/CIgzQAnkBQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 13, 2026

These were Trump’s hands yesterday.



He keeps blaming it on “hard hand shakes”.



Who shakes with their right and left hands? pic.twitter.com/MV9xn2Gamb — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 7, 2026

However, no verified medical explanation for the marks has been publicly confirmed, and the White House has not issued any formal medical alerts connected to the claims circulating online.

Age and Fitness Continue Dominating Political Discussion

At 79, Trump remains one of the oldest presidents in American history, and debate surrounding age and physical fitness continues shaping political discussion ahead of future campaign events and policy appearances.

He was blinking, you absolute moron https://t.co/7gw3n7l8R3 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 11, 2026

Trump's supporters have dismissed many of the recent claims as politically motivated attacks amplified through social media, while critics argue the public has a legitimate interest in transparency surrounding presidential health and stamina.

Although the online speculation continues attracting widespread attention, Trump has maintained a full public schedule involving campaign events, diplomatic meetings and White House appearances. Current discussion surrounding his health remains largely driven by social media interpretation, viral clips and online commentary.