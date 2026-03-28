A new COVID-19 variant known as BA.3.2, nicknamed 'Cicada', is raising concern among health officials in the United States. The strain, described as 'hyper mutated' due to 70–75 changes in its spike protein, circulated quietly for over a year before emerging more widely.

As of February 2026, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed its presence in at least 25 states. Scientists are monitoring the variant closely because of its potential to evade immunity from prior infection or vaccination.

BA.3.2 was first identified in November 2024 in South Africa and is a descendant of the BA.3 Omicron subvariant. While its ancestor largely disappeared from global circulation, BA.3.2 accumulated dozens of additional mutations over two years.

The World Health Organization classified the variant as 'under monitoring' in December 2025. Experts have noted that BA.3.2 is genetically distinct from currently dominant strains such as XFG and NB.1.8.1.

States Affected by the Cicada Variant

Read more Covid Alert: What Do We Know About Variant BA 3.2 And Who It Could Affect? Covid Alert: What Do We Know About Variant BA 3.2 And Who It Could Affect?

In the United States, BA.3.2 has been detected in California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Wyoming.

The first US case was recorded in June 2025 in a traveller returning from the Netherlands at San Francisco International Airport. Since then, the variant has been found in patients, international travellers, and in wastewater monitoring samples.

Data from CDC wastewater monitoring shows BA.3.2 in approximately 11% of national samples for the week ending 21 March 2026. The variant's spread remains difficult to measure precisely due to reductions in national surveillance.

Symptoms and Clinical Impact

The Cicada variant produces COVID-19 symptoms similar to those of other circulating strains. Common signs include cough, fever, chills, sore throat, congestion, fatigue, headache, gastrointestinal issues, and loss of smell or taste.

According to Today.com, experts from the Global Health and Emerging Pathogens Institute at Mt. Sinai report that there is no evidence BA.3.2 causes more severe illness or increased hospitalisations in countries where it has been detected.

Despite its mutations, BA.3.2 remains susceptible to existing COVID-19 antiviral treatments. Health professionals emphasise that supportive care and timely medical attention continue to be effective in managing infections from this variant.

Vaccines and Immunity

Current COVID-19 vaccines, which target the JN.1 lineage, provide protection against severe disease but are less effective at preventing infection from BA.3.2, according to laboratory studies.

The CDC and World Health Organization state that vaccines are expected to continue offering significant protection against hospitalisation and death.

Individuals who have not been vaccinated or infected within the last six to twelve months are advised to consult their healthcare provider about receiving a booster.

Experts also note that while BA.3.2 may partially evade immunity, cross-reactivity from previous vaccinations and infections can limit the variant's impact.

Monitoring and Expert Observations

Virologists at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and other institutions stress that BA.3.2 remains under close observation. Although the variant presents numerous spike protein mutations, it has not demonstrated a sustained growth advantage over other co-circulating strains.

Public health authorities continue to track cases and encourage testing, masking in crowded indoor spaces, and vaccination to reduce transmission risk.