Read more COVID-19 Cicada Variant Sparks Alarm—Which States Are Hit by This 'Hyper Mutated' Strain That Stayed 'Under the Radar'? COVID-19 Cicada Variant Sparks Alarm—Which States Are Hit by This 'Hyper Mutated' Strain That Stayed 'Under the Radar'?

A new COVID-19 strain known as the Cicada variant, officially BA.3.2, is quietly spreading across the United States, raising concerns about how its symptoms compare with earlier variants. Doctors warn that although it does not appear to cause more severe illness, its high number of mutations may alter the way the virus behaves. Health authorities are monitoring the situation closely as researchers study how BA.3.2 may affect immunity and reinfection rates. Scientists are also evaluating its potential impact on travel restrictions and regional healthcare resources.

BA.3.2 Cicada Variant Spreads Rapidly Across US Communities and Globally

The Cicada variant descends from the Omicron lineage and was first identified in late 2024 in Africa. It has now been detected in 23 countries worldwide, including the United States, where the first confirmed case appeared in June 2025. Scientists track its spread through patient testing and wastewater surveillance, which allows officials to detect the variant before larger outbreaks occur.

According to The Independent, the extensive spike protein mutations in BA.3.2 mean that 'a poorly matched vaccine simply won't recognise the new variant as quickly, which means it takes longer for the immune system to mount its defence'. This highlights the potential for breakthrough infections, even among vaccinated individuals. Global health agencies are coordinating to share sequencing data to monitor international transmission patterns.

Experts Warn COVID-19 Cicada Variant Could Partially Evade Vaccines and Immunity

Although BA.3.2 is not causing more severe disease than previous Omicron subvariants, its 70–75 spike protein mutations raise concerns about immune evasion. Specialists emphasise that vaccines still offer protection against hospitalisation and death, but their ability to prevent infection may be reduced. Public health officials are urging those eligible for boosters to stay up to date, especially in areas where BA.3.2 is spreading rapidly. Laboratories are expanding genomic sequencing to track emerging mutations in near real-time.

COVID-19 Cicada Variant Symptoms Compared With Previous Omicron Subvariants

Clinicians report that Cicada symptoms are broadly similar to earlier Omicron variants, including sore throat, cough, fever, fatigue, headache, nasal congestion, and occasional gastrointestinal problems such as nausea and diarrhoea. Some patients have reported slightly more pronounced sore throat and digestive issues, which could signal subtle differences in BA.3.2's presentation. Reinfections remain possible, particularly for individuals whose immunity has waned or who have not received a recent booster.

BA.3.2 Cicada Variant Spread Detected Early Through Wastewater Surveillance

The Cicada variant's silent circulation has been detected through wastewater monitoring, which provides early warning of transmission in communities before symptomatic cases rise. Experts stress that this under-the-radar spread underlines the need for vigilance, particularly in crowded settings such as offices, schools, and transport hubs. Testing is recommended for anyone showing even mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Vaccines and Treatments Remain Effective Against COVID-19 Cicada Variant

Health authorities continue to recommend vaccination as the most effective defence against severe outcomes. Antiviral treatments remain effective, and standard precautions such as wearing masks in high-risk areas, practising good hand hygiene, and self-isolating when unwell are still advised. Scientists emphasise the importance of monitoring BA.3.2 closely, as the virus continues to evolve and may produce new subvariants in the coming months.