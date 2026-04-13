A new development in Anna Kepner's murder case has just been released. Authorities revealed that the 16-year-old boy previously charged as a juvenile for homicide is now being charged as an adult for sexually abusing and killing the 18-year-old.

Authorities have not publicly named Kepner's stepbrother in any official court document, identifying him only as TH. Internet sleuths have circulated the name Timothy Hudson in connection with the case, though the DOJ, the FBI, or any federal court filing has not confirmed this.

Read more Anna Kepner's Teen Stepbrother Reportedly 'Sexually Assaulted and Intentionally Killed' Her, DOJ Says Anna Kepner's Teen Stepbrother Reportedly 'Sexually Assaulted and Intentionally Killed' Her, DOJ Says

What Happened to Anna Kepner?

Kepner was vacationing on a Carnival Horizon cruise with her father, her stepmother, and her stepsiblings last year. Shortly before the cruise ended, her parents reported her as missing. Her remains were later found covered in blankets and life vests by a cruise cleaner.

An initial autopsy report, as reported by People, revealed that Kepner died from mechanical asphyxiation — the blockage of air using internal force, as determined by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office. It is only recently that more information was released on what took place. TH reportedly abused Kepner sexually before taking her life, according to the federal indictment.

What Happened to Anna Kepner's Alleged Killer?

New details about Kepner's case did not necessarily come as a shock to those who had been following the story. Previous reports revealed that Kepner shared the same cabin with her stepsiblings while on board. Kepner's grandparents told reporters that TH was rushed to hospital after the ship docked because he was in distress and could not recall what had happened.

TH's mother, Shauntel Hudson, previously requested a gag order for the case. The request does not appear to have been granted, as the federal indictment has since been made public following US District Judge Beth Bloom's order transferring the matter to adult prosecution.

Who is TH?

TH is the 16-year-old stepbrother of Kepner and the son of Shauntel Hudson. Internet sleuths have identified him as Timothy Hudson, a name that has circulated widely online, though official court documents identify him only by the initials TH. IBTimes is reflecting the name as reported online while noting it has not been confirmed in any official document.

TH reportedly has an older brother who resides with his biological father, and his mother, Shauntel Hudson, was previously identified in court proceedings related to the case. Following his arrest, images circulated online purportedly showing a male teenager believed by internet sleuths to be TH, though authorities have not confirmed the identity of any individual in those photographs.

A Troubled Case History

Following the incident, TH relocated to another family member's home at an undisclosed location. His mother, Shauntel, later informed his father of developments in the case. 'I kept my mouth shut when you told me that you can't jeopardize your marriage for helping [redacted] your son,' the father wrote to Shauntel, according to People.

TH has since been indicted as an adult. He is currently in federal proceedings before US District Judge Beth Bloom in the Southern District of Florida. Reporters have not interviewed TH regarding the case, and no trial date has been publicly scheduled.