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The official cause of death for reality television star Todd Meadows has been confirmed as 'drowning with probable hypothermia' and 'submersion of body in cold water'. The details, released via his death certificate obtained on 6 April, provide closure on the accident that claimed the 25-year-old deckhand's life aboard a crabbing vessel in the Bering Sea.

Meadows, who hailed from Washington, was pronounced dead on 25 February at 5:15 pm local time. The death certificate lists his place of death as a crabbing vessel off the coast of Alaska, and officially rules the manner of his death as accidental.

The 'Freak Accident' Aboard the Aleutian Lady

The harrowing details of Meadows' final moments reveal a desperate battle against the clock in freezing water. The reality star was working aboard Captain Rick Shelford's vessel, the 'Aleutian Lady,' when the incident occurred approximately 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor.

According to a detailed account from fellow cast member and bunkmate Trey John Green III, Meadows was sorting crabs from inside a massive steel shellfish trap—known as a pot—when the equipment unexpectedly shifted. 'It was a freak accident and it should have never happened,' Green told US Weekly. As the pot went overboard, Meadows managed to climb out and swim in the ocean, which Green described as being 'only a degree or two above freezing.'

In a tragic turn of events, a rescue swimmer retrieved Meadows after he had been in the water for approximately four minutes. Despite the swift response, Green recalled that by the time they got him back on the boat, he was 'lifeless' and 'blue.'

The United States Coast Guard confirmed that the crew recovered his unresponsive body about ten minutes after he fell overboard. 'First aid and attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful,' the Coast Guard stated, adding that the body was transported back to Dutch Harbor.

Todd Meadows, 'Deadliest Catch' deckhand, dies at 25 https://t.co/xxesqytIpT — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 5, 2026

Family's Plea for Privacy and Legal Action

As Meadows was filming his first season on the treacherous show, the production crew's cameras were reportedly rolling during the tragedy. Green confirmed to a publication that the incident was filmed from multiple angles, including 24/7 deck cameras.

In the wake of the confirmation, Meadows' mother, Angela, has issued a desperate plea to Discovery Channel executives. She has begged them not to air the footage of her son's death, stating she does not want the network to profit from the tragedy. 'We hope they only air good things of Todd on that boat,' she told TMZ.

Furthermore, reports indicate the family is seeking legal recourse. According to a report, the Meadows family has consulted legal counsel to prepare for a wrongful death lawsuit as they seek accountability for the incident.

A Life Cut Short

Captain Rick Shelford announced the death on social media, calling February 25 the 'most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea.'

'Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone's respect right away,' Shelford wrote.

Meadows leaves behind three young sons. A GoFundMe page established to support the children has raised tens of thousands of dollars. His sister, Mackenzie, spoke of the family's profound grief, stating, 'His boys will see him through pictures, and we will see him through his boys '.

Discovery Channel expressed its condolences, stating they are 'deeply saddened by the tragic passing' as the Coast Guard continues its investigation into the incident.