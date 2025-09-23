Taylor Swift's life in the spotlight has repeatedly collided with danger through stalkers, intrusions and threats that persist despite legal protections and security.

Over her nearly two-decade public career, Swift has encountered several serious stalking incidents, from break-ins at her homes and persistent harassment to false claims and legally mandated restraining orders. The recent case of Colorado man Brian Jason Wagner, now missing after a restraining order was issued, is a reminder that these threats are ongoing.

The Wagner Case: Latest Escalation

In June 2025, Swift was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Brian Jason Wagner, age 45, who allegedly made multiple visits to her Los Angeles residence beginning in July 2024 and continuing through May 2025.

Wagner reportedly made bizarre and false claims: that he and Swift shared a child; that she lived at his property; that she was in a relationship with him, all 'disconnected from reality', Swift said in court documents.

He allegedly held a glass bottle during one visit, which Swift feared 'could have been used as a weapon'.

The court order requires Wagner to remain 100 yards (approximately 91 metres) away from Swift, her home, work and vehicle.

@cbsmornings Taylor Swift has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker who visited her Los Angeles home multiple times. In 2019, the singer told @CBS Sunday Morning that she regularly deals with this kind of unsolicited attention: “People tend to show up uninvited.” ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings

As of September 2025, Wagner is reportedly missing. A private investigator said multiple attempts to serve court documents, locate him via public records, or contact him via phone or text have failed.

Other Security Measures: Swift has begun using bulletproof screens at public appearances and tightened protective detail.

Earlier Incidents: A History of Threats and Intrusions

Mohammed Jaffar was arrested in 2017 after repeatedly loitering outside Swift's New York City apartment building, on its roof, ringing the doorbell incessantly, sending her tweets and poems. Pleaded guilty to attempted burglary; sentenced to six months' jail, followed by five years' probation, with mandated mental health treatment.

Roger Alvarado broke into Swift's New York home, used her shower, and slept in her bed. Pleaded guilty to attempted burglary, criminal contempt. Sentenced in 2018.

Eric Swarbrick sent over 40 letters and emails to Swift and her former record label, including death threats. Pleaded guilty in 2020, sentenced to 30 months in prison with a term of supervised release.

Frank Andrew Hoover sent menacing emails to Swift's father and attempted to follow her motorcade. Violated a lifetime protective order. In 2018, he was sentenced to 10 years' probation with conditions including staying at least one mile away, undergoing psychological testing and surrendering weapons.

Other cases include break-ins, attempts to trespass, threats via social media and multiple individuals who claimed Swift was in a relationship with them.

Why Does This Keep Happening?

Swift has publicly said that tabloid outlets and websites have published her home addresses and other private details. That exposure provides tools for those with obsessive behavior. In her 2019 ELLE piece, she wrote: 'Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I've ever had online...'

Once personal addresses become known via media, property records, leaks, or tabloids, malicious actors can use them. Such exposure remains rare but extremely damaging.

Restraining orders, probation and mental health court rulings offer some legal framework, but enforcing them is difficult. Individuals sometimes avoid service of papers, move around, or otherwise evade the legal system — as in the Wagner case, where attempts to serve the permanent order were stymied.

Also, the threshold for permanent orders or incarceration is often high, and public concern about privacy or sensationalism can delay action.

Fans, followers, or stalkers often feel entitled to access due in part to celebrity culture. Social media amplifies obsessive behaviour, with some individuals sending poems, lengthy communications, or hanging around residences.