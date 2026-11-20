Fiona the hippo, the Cincinnati Zoo's much-loved resident who became a global sensation after surviving a premature birth, has died following complications from swallowing a visitor's knitted hat.

The nine-year-old Nile hippopotamus died on Thursday, 19 November, after veterinary staff made multiple attempts to help her pass the foreign object. The zoo announced her death in a statement, describing the incident as a medical emergency.

'Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome,' the zoo said.

Fiona swallowed the hat around 11 days earlier after it entered her enclosure at Hippo Cove. According to zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley, a child visiting the zoo tossed the hat into the air, where it became caught in a ceiling fan and was propelled through a small opening above the viewing windows. Curley described the incident as an accident.

Could The Visitor Face Legal Consequences?

Fiona's death has raised questions about whether the person who tossed the hat could face legal consequences. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident are important.

Ohio has laws addressing animal cruelty. Section 959.13 of the Ohio Revised Code prohibits acts including torturing an animal, unnecessarily or cruelly beating it, and needlessly mutilating or killing it.

Under Ohio law, a conviction for this animal-cruelty offence requires proof of recklessness. That means ignoring a serious and unjustifiable risk of harm without concern for the consequences.

Whether any offence could apply would depend on the evidence and the circumstances, including the visitor's actions and intentions. The zoo's description of the incident as accidental does not establish criminal liability.

Debbie Metzler, managing director of captive wildlife for PETA, stated that the incident was not intentional, while urging the zoo to review its protocols and reminding visitors to secure their belongings.

Fiona's Final Days and Attempts To Save Her

The Cincinnati Zoo's veterinary team provided round-the-clock care after Fiona's appetite began to decline. Staff monitored her condition, administered supportive treatment and consulted specialists.

The zoo's veterinary team also faced limitations in treating the adult hippo. Surgery was not considered a viable option because of the risks involved. A necropsy could establish more about the circumstances of Fiona's death, including the impact of the swallowed hat on her digestive system.

Veterinarians also sedated her for examinations, conducted an ultrasound and performed a colonoscopy using a nine-foot (2.7-metre) scope. The zoo additionally borrowed a vibration plate from a local horse farm, hoping the movement would help the hat pass through her digestive system. Despite the team's efforts, Fiona's condition deteriorated.

Fiona Became a Symbol of Hope After Harambe's Death

Fiona was born six weeks prematurely in January 2017, weighing just 29 pounds (13.2kg). People around the world closely followed her survival, and she eventually became one of the Cincinnati Zoo's most recognisable animals.

Her rise to fame also came months after the death of Harambe, the zoo's western lowland gorilla who was shot in May 2016 after a child entered his enclosure. The incident attracted international attention and criticism, making Fiona's survival story a source of renewed positive attention for the zoo.

Fiona went on to inspire books, merchandise and even a beer line. Her death has now left the Cincinnati community and her worldwide following mourning the loss of an animal whose early fight for survival had captured so many hearts.