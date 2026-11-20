A woman who believed she had landed a legitimate modelling opportunity at a luxury hotel has revealed how she was coerced into pornography at just 19, describing the experience as the moment she 'died' inside a hotel room.

Mariah Rief says she has since learned that 15 other women exploited by the same operation died by suicide or drug overdose. She is now campaigning for stronger protections against online sexual exploitation.

Fake Modelling Job Lured Teen

Rief was 19 when she responded to modelling advertisements on Craigslist in 2016, hoping to earn money after her marriage ended and she began struggling financially in San Diego.

She received a phone call inviting her to a modelling shoot at a Hilton hotel. A woman subsequently contacted her, assuring her that the company was legitimate and that she would be paid.

However, when Rief arrived, the photographer, Theodore Gyi, led her towards a hotel room rather than an outdoor location, as she had expected. Another man, Ruben Andre Garcia, was waiting inside.

As Gyi moved behind her and blocked her exit, Rief realised she might not be able to leave safely. She later recalled being told it would be better for her if she simply walked inside.

Eight-Hour Pornography Shoot

Inside the room, Rief was told she would appear in a professionally produced video supposedly intended for a select group of wealthy men in Australia. The crew covered her tattoos with make-up, claiming it was necessary to protect her identity. When she disclosed that she was menstruating, Garcia gave her a menstrual sponge and explained how to use it.

The shoot lasted eight hours. Rief later described dissociating throughout the experience, saying: 'I died in that hotel room, I was a walking corpse.'

Although she had not expected payment and was primarily hoping to leave alive, she was handed an envelope containing $4,500 (£3,430) before leaving.

Videos to Victims' Friends and Families

For about a month, Rief believed she could put the experience behind her. That changed when a former schoolmate sent her a Facebook message asking how much she had received.

Girls Do Porn allegedly sent screenshots and links to victims' videos to people on their social media accounts, including friends and relatives. The operation also purchased website domains using victims' names, directing anyone searching for them towards the footage.

Rief said the exposure triggered widespread humiliation and harassment. Members of her community blamed and shamed her, with some suggesting she had brought the situation upon herself.

Girls Do Porn Ringleaders Sentenced Over Exploitation

The operation, which ran from 2009 to 2020, released weekly videos and distributed content through mainstream pornography platforms, including Pornhub. Its videos reportedly attracted more than one billion views.

Rief's case eventually became part of a criminal investigation. In 2022, Gyi was sentenced to four years in prison for helping coerce hundreds of women into appearing in pornographic abuse videos. Garcia is serving a 20-year sentence, while operation ringleader Michael Pratt received 27 years.

The FBI contacted Rief in 2021, explaining that investigators considered her a victim of sex trafficking. She initially rejected the description, having spent years blaming herself for what happened.