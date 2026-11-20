Sir Patrick Stewart's death certificate has shed new light on the final health battle of the legendary actor. The document reportedly lists cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy bodies among the causes of death. His family had previously revealed that Stewart was living with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

Stewart died at his Los Angeles home on October 28, aged 86. Best known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films, the British actor remained a familiar presence on screen.

What Patrick Stewart's Death Certificate Reveals

According to records obtained by TMZ, Stewart's death certificate lists cardiopulmonary arrest and a neurocognitive disorder with Lewy bodies. The document also reportedly identifies Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia among the conditions connected to his death.

It further states that his remains underwent alkaline hydrolysis on 3 November, six days after his death. Also known as water cremation, the process uses water, alkaline chemicals and heat to accelerate natural decomposition. Unlike conventional cremation, it does not use flames.

The newly reported details follow the family's 29 October announcement, which said Stewart had died at home in the loving care of his wife, Sunny Ozell, after a 'brief and poignant journey' with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. The statement described his final moments surrounded by family and friends, with music, prayer, tears and laughter.

Understanding the Conditions Linked to Stewart's Death

Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia are separate progressive neurological conditions that affect the brain. Although they can develop independently, a person can experience both conditions simultaneously, resulting in overlapping symptoms and diagnostic challenges.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia. It is associated with the accumulation of amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain, which damage nerve cells and affect communication between them. As the condition progresses, people may experience worsening memory, difficulties with language, problems with reasoning and changes in behaviour.

Lewy body dementia, meanwhile, is linked to abnormal deposits of a protein called alpha-synuclein. These deposits can affect memory and concentration, as well as movement and alertness. People living with the condition may also experience visual hallucinations and sleep disturbances.

The combination of these disorders is sometimes described as mixed dementia. Their symptoms can overlap, making it difficult to identify both conditions during a person's lifetime.

UCLA neurology professor Dr Keith Vossel told the Los Angeles Times that the two conditions can occur together and may accelerate a person's decline. He also explained, 'Essentially the only way to really diagnose these conditions together is after an autopsy.'

Patrick Stewart's Legacy Beyond Star Trek

Stewart built a celebrated career across theatre, television and film. He became a household name as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, a role he played across seven seasons and several films. He later returned to the character in the series Star Trek: Picard.

He also won over a new generation of fans as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise, beginning with the 2000 film. Before Hollywood fame, Stewart was a respected stage actor and a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company. He was knighted in 2010 for his services to drama.

Stewart's final screen appearance as Professor X is set to come in Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release on 18 December 2026.