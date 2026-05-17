Donald Trump's supporters at a major Christian rally in Washington DC have insisted there is nothing blasphemous about AI‑generated images depicting him as Jesus Christ, arguing instead that he looks more like a biblical 'apostle' seeking to heal the nation.

For context, the backlash began last month when Donald Trump posted AI‑created artwork on his Truth Social account showing himself in the place of Jesus, apparently laying hands on and healing a man who strongly resembled Jeffrey Epstein. After critics branded the images 'blasphemous,' Trump doubled down with another AI Jesus-style post and the caption: 'The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!! President DJT.'

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Evangelicals Defend Donald Trump At DC 'Rededication' Rally

The latest show of loyalty came on Sunday as hundreds of Christians gathered on the National Mall to 'rededicate' the United States to God. Worship music blared, people prayed in small circles, and American flags mixed with Christian banners in the autumn light.

Among the crowd were veteran Trump voters and self-described members of the Make America Great Again movement, most of whom saw the AI images as harmless — or even spiritually meaningful.

'Well, he's not Jesus Christ. He's a man who follows after God's own heart,' said Steven Hall, a North Carolina resident, speaking to The Irish Star. Hall reached for Old Testament language, likening the president to King David: 'I mean, David was a man who was following Jesus, and he says a man who follows God's heart.'

I just watched people of “faith,” Christian and Jewish, praying in front of a golden statue of Donald Trump.



This comes just weeks after Trump posted an image of himself depicted as Jesus, with demons behind him.



Maybe he turns things around.



Maybe he drains the deep state.… pic.twitter.com/GTZz1RRdBL — Matt Kim (@mattkim1) May 10, 2026

Hall did not endorse Trump portraying himself as Christ, but he pushed back against the idea that the AI artwork amounted to betrayal of the faith. 'So I don't think he should betray him, but I think he should serve him and worship him,' the 65‑year‑old retiree said, framing Trump as a flawed but chosen political instrument rather than a messianic figure.

Jan Reed, a retiree from Grantsburg, Wisconsin, took a similar line, arguing that critics were reading too much into the stylised images. In her view, the picture was about Trump acting under divine authority, not usurping it.

🚨JUST NOW: Thousands of Christians ERUPT in applause as President Trump delivers a message of faith to the National Mall



CHRISTIAN NATION! Trump knows!



"He shall say, 'why has the Lord done thus to this land and to this house?' And it shall be answered, because they forsook… pic.twitter.com/Lk2LHhMwVJ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 17, 2026

'Well, I don't know if he posted as Jesus Christ,' Reed said. 'I think he posted it more that he was the president of the United States and he's under Jesus, and he's doing what Jesus wants to do.'

Her warning for Trump was not about AI ethics or online taste, but about spiritual alignment. 'I think President Trump can do anything, but there are consequences if you aren't under the savior,' she added.

Donald Trump reposts an A.I. image of Jesus embracing him in front of an American flag. https://t.co/HKp7sc0hMg pic.twitter.com/MZueUcJSAq — TMZ (@TMZ) April 15, 2026

'He Just Looked Like An Apostle': MAGA Faithful Reframe AI Jesus Images

If there was unease among some Christians about Donald Trump's social‑media stunts, it was largely muted on the Mall. Insurance agent Andrea Johnson, another 65‑year‑old attendee, rejected the idea that Trump's post was a claim to divinity at all and insisted the outrage was as much about perception as theology.

'I didn't see that posting as him saying that he was Jesus Christ,' Johnson said. 'So I mean, it's in the perspective of the person that's looking at it.'

Eric Kripke diz que foto de Donald Trump como Jesus Cristo arruinou uma das piadas mais absurdas de “The Boys”:



“Eu achava que essa era a coisa mais insana que poderia acontecer, até Trump divulgar uma imagem dele como Deus 48 horas antes da exibição do episódio. Há um mês,… pic.twitter.com/bRrMN8qPAm — Séries em Cena (@seriesemcena) April 29, 2026

For Johnson, the AI image aligned with a wider evangelical teaching that believers can pray for one another in Jesus's name. 'And certainly we all have the ability to pray and lay hands on each other because that's what Jesus said that we could do,' she explained. 'So if you believe in Jesus and if you are a follower of the true Messiah, then we should be praying for each other.'

Her argument grew more expansive, turning the controversy into a sermon. 'We should be healing each other,' she said. 'We should be asking for God's intervention because God works through us. And so it's a relational faith that we have so that God works through us.'

By him, Donald Trump is a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Freemason. He converted to Judaism in 2017. He's saying this as a gloat. Judaism is a rejection of God who is Jesus Christ for their own god who is Satan. Real Christians you need to wake up from your slumber and know your enemy pic.twitter.com/O6LKDClak7 — Sektur Toilet (@SekturToilet) May 16, 2026

Only when told directly that the image did in fact depict Trump, and that it had been created with AI, did Johnson pause and then promptly return to her original defence. 'Yeah, but he didn't look like Jesus to me,' she said.

Pressed again, she went further, proposing an alternative religious framing for the AI artwork. 'He just looked like an apostle. He could have been an apostle,' Johnson insisted. 'He could have been any one of us laying hands on people and just praying for healing and healing our nation. That's what we're doing here today.'

🚨 🔔PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Somebody said, 'You're the most famous person in the world by far.' I said, 'No, I'm not.' They said, 'Who is?' I said, 'Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/wjM1QNvYQt — Fan Donald J. Trump 🇺🇲 (@FanDonaldJ) May 17, 2026

Not everyone on the Mall was prepared to reinterpret the imagery so generously. Local attendee Kurt Doehnert was blunt in his assessment, calling the AI posts 'horrible' and 'ridiculous.' His reaction underscored an unresolved tension that has long run through Trump's relationship with white evangelical voters: the gap between a pious movement and a political figure whose public faith is often performative and provocative.

Nothing about the broader reaction to the AI images has been formally quantified, and beyond a handful of interviews with rally‑goers, the balance of opinion among American Christians remains unclear.

Wait a minute. Isn't Donald Trump, Jesus?

He posted that he was. pic.twitter.com/GI7Md88fIK — Trump was Epstein's Biggest Client (@nolietees) May 12, 2026

What is obvious, however, is that for a committed core of MAGA believers, Donald Trump's willingness to blur the line between religion and politics is not a deal‑breaker. If anything, they read it as further proof that God, in their view, still works through unlikely vessels.