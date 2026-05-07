Palm Beach International Airport is set to be renamed after President Donald Trump following a controversial 4-3 vote by county commissioners on Tuesday. The Palm Beach County Commission approved the necessary licensing agreement with the Trump Organization, paving the way for the facility to become President Donald J. Trump International Airport from 1 July, pending approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. The decision follows legislation signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis in March mandating the change for the airport, which lies four miles (seven kilometers) from Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Commissioners Divided Over Licensing Deal

The agreement gives the president's family business oversight of branding, marketing and merchandise tied to the new name. Goods sold at the airport must come from vendors authorised by the Trump Organization, and the deal includes provisions for veto power over certain marketing materials using the president's image or biography.

AOL reported that the debate stretched for more than an hour, with some commissioners complaining they had little time to scrutinise the 35-page document added to the agenda late. The contentious debate centred on whether it was appropriate to name the airport after a sitting president before his term ends. 'I'm just not comfortable voting on this today,' said Commissioner Gregg Weiss. 'I need to make sure our residents are protected.'

In favour were County Mayor Sara Baxter and commissioners Maria Marino, Maria Sachs and Marci Woodward. Opposed were Bobby Powell Jr, Joel Flores and Weiss. The vote was required to comply with state law and to shield the county from potential legal challenges over the trademark.

Renaming Process Raises Questions on Cost and Control

A WPBF News article detailed the overall rebranding is projected to cost $5.5 million (£4.0 million), county airport officials have estimated, although the licensing agreement itself imposes no direct expense on taxpayers. Funding may come from the state as part of future budgets.

Eric Trump has unveiled concept logos, including one with a golden eagle evoking the presidential seal. While the law renames the airport, the three-letter code is not automatically affected, though some reports suggest it could become DJT. Critics question naming a public asset after a sitting president and the extent of private control over what is essentially county infrastructure. Supporters see it as fitting recognition of Mr Trump's decades-long connection to Palm Beach.

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Social media has amplified the divide. A verified Instagram post from the Miami Herald noted that commissioners approved the trademark deal 'with one Democrat backing the plan', capturing the narrow margin and ongoing online arguments about political overreach versus tribute.

Public Comments Reflect Local Split

Residents speaking at the meeting offered contrasting views. One argued that 'public assets like airports should not be tied to political individuals' and should stay neutral and reflective of the community they serve. Another countered that the presidential name would ensure the airport received the attention it deserved as Florida grows into a financial centre.

State Representative Kelly Skidmore also voiced opposition during proceedings.The move continues a series of local honours for the president, following the renaming of a stretch of Southern Boulevard earlier this year.

The Palm Beach International Airport renamed after President Trump could soon welcome passengers under its new identity, once the Federal Aviation Administration gives the green light. The change is scheduled for 1 July, with signage and operations to follow.