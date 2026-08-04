An American YouTuber was escorted to safety by Spanish police after being chased by men, including one who appeared to be carrying a knife, while filming migration-related content in the North African enclave of Ceuta, according to video published on social media.

Nick Shirley, an independent content creator who reports on political and social issues, shared footage on X showing himself and a colleague running through nearby streets after a confrontation. The incident occurred while Shirley was documenting migration pressures in the Spanish territory, which borders Morocco and has experienced periodic surges in migrant arrivals in recent years.

The video later shows Spanish National Police officers accompanying the pair away from the area before escorting them safely back to their vehicle. No injuries were reported. Although the footage captures the confrontation and police response, several wider claims made by Shirley about migration levels and local conditions have not been independently verified by Spanish authorities.

Confrontation Captured During Filming

Video published by Shirley appears to show several men confronting the reporting team before bottles and rocks are thrown in their direction. One individual is later seen holding what appears to be a knife as Shirley and his colleague run from the area.

🚨 Here is the truth from Ceuta, Spain:

60,000+ migrants from Morocco’s border stormed the small town and are now hiding in the mountains and city to reach mainland Europe.



Moroccan migrants said Moroccan authorities let them through their border and Spain literally opened their… pic.twitter.com/xNbfLiAa9N — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) August 3, 2026

The footage does not establish what prompted the confrontation, although it occurred while Shirley was filming in Ceuta during a period of increased attention on migration into the enclave. Officers are later shown escorting the pair away from the area and back to their vehicle following the incident.

Migration Claims Remain Unverified

Following the confrontation, Shirley claimed on social media that more than 60,000 migrants had crossed into Ceuta from neighbouring Morocco. He also alleged that Moroccan authorities had allowed people to pass through border checkpoints and that some businesses in the enclave had closed because of security concerns linked to the increase in arrivals.

Read more 'Out of Control': Spain's Ceuta Faces Border Crisis as Thousands of Migrants Cross From Morocco, at Least 15 Dead 'Out of Control': Spain's Ceuta Faces Border Crisis as Thousands of Migrants Cross From Morocco, at Least 15 Dead

Spanish authorities have not publicly confirmed those claims. The figures cited by Shirley are substantially higher than previously published official migration statistics, and neither the Spanish government nor regional authorities have verified the reported crossing numbers or described the situation as a city-wide lockdown.

Spanish security forces have previously reinforced operations in Ceuta during periods of increased migration pressure, reflecting the enclave's strategic position on the European Union's external border.

Ceuta Remains at Centre of Migration Debate

Shirley's documentary includes interviews with local residents expressing concerns about public safety and pressure on local services, alongside footage showing groups of migrants sheltering in surrounding hills. Those views are presented as the opinions of interviewees and do not represent official assessments of conditions in the city.

Ceuta and Melilla are Spain's two autonomous enclaves on the northern coast of Africa and form the European Union's only land borders with mainland Africa. Both territories have long been focal points for migration into Europe and frequently feature in wider debates over border security and asylum policy.

The footage of the confrontation has since attracted millions of views online, drawing renewed attention to migration, border management and security at the European Union's southern frontier. While the police escort shown in the published footage is clearly documented, several broader claims made by Shirley about migration levels and local conditions remain unverified by Spanish authorities.