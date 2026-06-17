A high‑stakes federal investigation into an attempted assault at a White House‑linked UFC event has been thrust into the open, with the Secret Service accusing FBI Director Kash Patel of blowing the cover of an active covert operation. Agents say Patel compromised the probe when he publicly announced that a planned attack on the Ultimate Fighting Championship gathering had been foiled.

The highly sensitive investigation involved a plot targeting the 14 June event, where numerous high‑ranking government officials were in attendance. Deputy Director Matthew Quinn confirmed the operation remains active, with suspects still evading authorities, underscoring the risks of disclosing details too early.

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How A Premature X Post Upended An Active Manhunt

Law enforcement officials had kept the case under tight seal to prevent suspects from realising they were under surveillance. That strategy unravelled on 16 June when Patel shared details of the threat on his X account at 6:50 a.m. ET.

Patel declared multiple individuals were in custody and that the 'allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold,' by the FBI and partners. According to USA Today, authorities were preparing to question at least 10 additional individuals before this abrupt public statement.

The announcement immediately shifted a classified intelligence‑gathering effort into national news. The revelation alerted the remaining suspects, potentially complicating the ongoing pursuit.

Why Secret Service Leaders Are Angry Over FBI Boast

Quinn addressed the situation during an unrelated press conference later that day, clearly concerned by the sudden loss of operational security. He stressed that his agency had spearheaded the operation, pushing back against any suggestion the FBI had acted alone.

'I'll tell you a phrase I learned early in my career in the New York field office, and that's "Don't choke on your own smoke," ' Quinn told reporters. 'Anyone that believes that case was worked in a bubble (by the FBI) is naive. I'll tell you, the Secret Service led that investigation from the beginning.'

Quinn further emphasised the seriousness of the situation. 'It was an active plot, and it's ongoing,' Quinn said. 'There are still suspects at large, and we're going to work it until everyone's been identified.'

On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region – and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of… pic.twitter.com/PbWkIk1Lr5 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 16, 2026

Drones, Snipers And A Foiled South Lawn Plot

The conspiracy allegedly involved plans to deploy drones and snipers against the South Lawn gathering. Attendees included President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Patel himself.

Authorities first learned of the scheme around 10 June, when an Ohio resident reported suspicious activity by a family member to local police. The Secret Service Advanced Threat Interdiction Unit then intercepted communications between the plotters on the encrypted messaging application Signal.

Five men currently face charges relating to the thwarted siege. The accused individuals include Tycen Proper, Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, Bryan Omar Roa, Michael Alan Thomas, and Daniel K. Eskridge.

Kash Patel's Record Of Risky Public Disclosures

This incident marks the latest controversy surrounding Patel and his use of social media to broadcast operational updates. Critics have routinely pointed to his tendency to release confidential details before ongoing probes conclude.

During a September 2025 hearing, Democratic Senator Dick Durbin sharply reprimanded Patel. This followed Patel incorrectly claiming an arrest was made after the assassination of conservative figure Charlie Kirk.

'Mr. Patel was so anxious to take credit for finding Mr. Kirk's assassin,' Durbin said, 'that he violated one of the basics of effective law enforcement: at critical stages of an investigation, shut up and let the professionals do their job.' Late on 16 June, the FBI released a joint statement praising their continuous partnership in an attempt to ease tensions.