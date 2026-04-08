Pam Bondi's downfall as Donald Trump's Attorney General was confirmed in Washington in early April, but a February body language analysis suggests the rift may have been visible weeks earlier, with one expert detecting 'desperation' as Bondi appeared to try to win back the president's favour.

Bondi's removal followed months of reported tension over the Department of Justice's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and her reluctance to pursue prosecutions Trump allegedly wanted against political opponents. She had served as Attorney General for just a year when Trump announced on Truth Social that she would leave government for what he described as a new private sector role still to be disclosed.

Trump publicly praised her as 'a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend' and insisted 'we love Pam', framing the move as a smooth transition rather than a rupture. But January reporting in The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed sources, painted a different picture, saying Trump had come to view her as 'weak and an ineffective enforcer of his agenda' and had grown frustrated with her handling of sensitive cases, particularly Epstein-related material.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 04:02.26 01:17 PM EST pic.twitter.com/L6Wtm4ZROP — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 2, 2026

Body Language Expert Flagged Pam Bondi 'Desperation' Early

The suggestion that the Trump-Bondi relationship was fraying did not come only from political insiders. In February 2026, body language expert Nicole Moore told entertainment site Nicki Swift that Bondi already appeared to be on thin ice based on her public interactions with Trump.

Moore pointed to footage from an October 2025 White House roundtable in which Trump introduced Bondi in warm terms. 'Although he introduced her with positive words, he had a flat, non-smiling face when introducing her and he sucked in air right after,' she said, arguing that his expression did not match the praise.

During Bondi's remarks at the same event, Moore said Trump seemed disengaged. 'Trump appeared to be zoning out for a large part of Bondi's speech,' she observed, concluding that 'it's clear that Trump may not be entirely pleased with Bondi at the moment.'

By February 2026, Moore believed Bondi herself was trying to repair the damage. Analysing another appearance for Nicki Swift, she said Bondi 'pitched her body forward and reached her arm out to him [...] almost like she wanted to make sure he was pleased with the portrait', interpreting the gesture as an attempt to reconnect with a boss whose approval mattered to her.

According to Moore, Trump did not return that emotional energy. 'He's not exactly giving her the emotional connection she seems to be craving from him,' she said.

Trump's Coolness And Pam Bondi's Final Plea

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When Bondi's exit finally came, it followed a familiar pattern in Trump's orbit. He offered an effusive public farewell on Truth Social, writing: 'Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year,' and said she would move to 'a much needed and important new job in the private sector'.

Privately, according to an unnamed insider quoted by the Daily Mail, Bondi was 'upset' by the decision and tried to persuade Trump to change his mind. She was reportedly dismissed shortly before Trump delivered remarks on Iran, a detail that underscored how abruptly allies can fall out of favour.

Bondi, for her part, tried to project control. In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, she said she would spend the next month 'working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about'.

Her loyalty to Trump also remained intact, at least in public. 'I remain eternally grateful for the trust that President Trump placed in me to Make America Safe Again,' she wrote.

Over the next month I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration.… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 2, 2026

Whether the body language readings truly foreshadowed the split is ultimately a matter of interpretation. What is clear is that reported signs of strain surfaced before the official announcement, and that Bondi's apparent efforts to regain Trump's favour were not enough to keep her in the job.

Nothing about Trump's private decision-making process, or Bondi's emotional state beyond the cited reporting, has been independently verified. Claims about her 'desperation' or the exact nature of their final exchanges should therefore be treated with caution.