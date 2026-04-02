Pam Bondi broke her silence in Washington on Wednesday after being fired as US attorney general by President Donald Trump, insisting she would soon take up a private sector role that would still see her 'fighting for President Trump' and his administration.

For context, Pam Bondi had been serving as Trump's second attorney general of his current term, running the Department of Justice from Washington after previously serving as Florida's attorney general from 2011 to 2019. She was a high-profile ally during the fallout of the 2020 election and was Trump's second choice for the Justice Department post after former congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration.

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Pam Bondi Praises Trump After Being Fired

The news came after the White House confirmed that Bondi had been removed from her post, with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche appointed as interim attorney general while Trump weighs up a permanent replacement. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Lee Zeldin is being discussed as a possible candidate, although nothing has been formally announced and all such speculation should be taken with a grain of salt.

Bondi chose to respond on X, where she framed her tenure as a success story. 'Leading President Trump's historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honor of a lifetime, and easily the most consequential first year of the Department of Justice in American history,' she wrote.

She added that she remained 'eternally grateful for the trust that President Trump placed in me to Make America Safe Again.' It was a notably loyal tone from someone who had just been removed from one of the most powerful jobs in the US government, and it aligned closely with the language of Trump's own political messaging.

In a follow-up post, Bondi said she would stay in post long enough to manage the handover. 'I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration,' she wrote.

Details of that private role have not been disclosed. The report simply describes it as a job in the private sector allied with the administration, without specifying which organisation or what influence it might carry. Until those details are set out on the record by Bondi or the White House, any assumptions about her future portfolio remain unconfirmed.

How Pam Bondi Fell Out Of Favour

Trump's decision to fire Pam Bondi did not happen in a vacuum. According to a source quoted by the New York Post, the president told her in person on Wednesday that her time as attorney general was over, shortly after the pair had attended Supreme Court oral arguments in a closely watched birthright citizenship case.

The dismissal followed what has been described as the first cabinet-level firing of this administration, when Trump removed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem weeks earlier. Noem has since been appointed special envoy to the Shield of the Americas, a role that keeps her within Trump's orbit even after losing her cabinet seat.

Bondi, too, appears determined to remain firmly inside the Trump political project. That loyalty has not always been reciprocated by those around the president. Her tenure at the Justice Department was overshadowed by controversy last year when she claimed on Fox News that a list of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's 'clients' was 'sitting on my desk right now to review.'

That statement did not stand up to scrutiny. According to an interview given to Vanity Fair by White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, Bondi 'completely whiffed' the Epstein matter. Wiles was quoted as saying 'there is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn't on her desk.' Around the same time, MAGA influencers were invited to the White House and handed binders emblazoned 'The Epstein Files: Phase 1', an episode that deepened questions over how the Justice Department and the political operation around Trump were handling the issue.

Those doubts were compounded by criticism from within Trump's own base. Right-wing activist Laura Loomer was among the key allies who, according to the report, lobbied the president both publicly and privately to sack Bondi. After her firing, some Republicans in Congress, including Representative Nancy Mace of South Dakota, openly welcomed the move.

Trump himself has a well-documented history of clashing with his attorneys general. In his first term, he famously fell out with Jeff Sessions and later Bill Barr over their handling of investigations that touched on his presidency and political allies. The latest change at the Justice Department appears to fit a pattern of frustration, with the report suggesting Trump had grown dissatisfied with what he saw as the department's lacklustre attempts to prosecute some of his political foes.

Against that backdrop, Pam Bondi's insistence that she will continue to 'fight for President Trump' from a new perch raises an awkward question that neither she nor the White House has yet addressed directly. If this was truly, as she put it, 'the most consequential first year' in modern Justice Department history, it was not consequential enough to save her job.

Nothing in Bondi's public statements to date hints at any challenge to Trump's authority or judgment. Instead, the picture that emerges from her posts and the surrounding reporting is of a loyalist who lost the president's confidence yet is still framing her next act around defending his agenda, even from outside government.