Questions have emerged in Washington over whether former US Attorney General Pam Bondi could face legal consequences after failing to appear for a scheduled congressional deposition tied to the House Oversight Committee's investigation into the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Despite online speculation suggesting she may have been arrested or detained, no such action has been taken. The issue instead centres on whether her absence could trigger contempt of Congress proceedings.

The dispute comes amid an ongoing congressional inquiry into how federal authorities managed investigations and records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Read more Pam Bondi's No-Show in Epstein Probe Fuels Claims Her Exit Was Engineered to Dodge Testimony Pam Bondi's No-Show in Epstein Probe Fuels Claims Her Exit Was Engineered to Dodge Testimony

House Oversight Subpoena Linked to Epstein Investigation

The House Oversight Committee issued a bipartisan subpoena requiring Bondi to provide sworn testimony as part of its investigation into federal handling of Epstein-related materials, including decisions on document review and public release.

Bondi was scheduled to appear for deposition on Tuesday but did not attend. Lawmakers say her testimony is significant due to her previous role overseeing the Department of Justice during periods when Epstein-related files and investigative decisions were being managed.

Democratic members argue she remains legally obligated to comply with the subpoena even after leaving office, while Republicans have suggested the matter may involve scheduling or procedural issues rather than outright refusal.

DOJ Disputes Enforceability of Subpoena

The Department of Justice has challenged whether the subpoena remains valid following Bondi's removal from office. In correspondence with lawmakers, DOJ officials reportedly requested confirmation that the subpoena be withdrawn, stating that the department remains willing to cooperate voluntarily with congressional oversight.

That position has been rejected by some members of the Oversight Committee, who argue that a lawful subpoena is still binding regardless of a witness's current employment status.

The disagreement has become a central procedural issue in determining whether enforcement measures, including contempt proceedings, will move forward.

What Charges Could Pam Bondi Face?

At this stage, the only potential legal exposure being discussed is contempt of Congress, a federal misdemeanour offence used when an individual refuses to comply with a lawful congressional subpoena.

If lawmakers vote to advance contempt proceedings, the matter would typically be referred to the Department of Justice, which then decides whether to prosecute. A conviction can carry a fine of up to $100,000 (roughly £74,000) and up to one year in prison.

Legal precedent shows the charge has been enforced in recent years. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress in 2022 after refusing to comply with a January 6 committee subpoena and later served a prison sentence. Former White House official Peter Navarro was also convicted and sentenced in 2023 under similar circumstances.

Under US law, the process generally involves a committee vote, approval by the full House, and referral to the DOJ, which retains discretion over whether to bring charges.

Political Dispute Over Epstein Oversight

Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Robert Garcia, have accused Bondi of evading lawful oversight and argue her testimony is essential to understanding how Epstein-related investigations were handled. Republicans on the committee have dismissed the criticism as politically motivated and suggested her appearance may simply be rescheduled.

The dispute reflects broader partisan divisions over the handling of congressional oversight related to the Epstein investigation and document transparency.

Epstein Files Investigation Continues

The broader House inquiry continues to examine how federal agencies managed Epstein-related records, including decisions about disclosure and withholding of documents.

While millions of pages have been released, lawmakers continue to question whether all relevant materials have been made public.

At present, no contempt vote has been held, no criminal referral has been made, and no charges have been filed against Bondi. The situation remains an unresolved procedural dispute between Congress and the Department of Justice over enforcement of the subpoena.