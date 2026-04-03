United States Attorney General Pam Bondi has been removed from Donald Trump's Cabinet following a reportedly heated confrontation with the president on Wednesday evening. The argument reportedly took place shortly before Trump addressed the nation on the Iran war.

According to The Mirror, sources indicate Bondi begged to stay in her position, requesting an extension of her tenure, but Trump's decision remained firm. Reports also suggest that Tulsi Gabbard, the National Intelligence Director, could be the next official to be dismissed over a social media blunder related to military operations in Iran.

Trump Announces Transition to Private Sector

Trump confirmed Bondi's departure on Truth Social, describing her as a 'Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year.' He added that she 'will be transitioning to a much-needed and important new job in the private sector.' Bondi's deputy, Todd Blanche, was appointed as acting Attorney General during the interim.

Media reports suggest that Trump is considering Environmental Protection Agency head Lee Zeldin as a potential permanent replacement. Zeldin was previously described by Trump as a 'secret weapon' capable of securing approvals for the EPA at record speed. Analysts have highlighted that the announcement followed a pattern similar to the dismissal of former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, signalling continued high-level turnover in the administration.

Read more 5 Photos of Pam Bondi and Donald Trump: Fired Attorney General Breaks Silence Following Brutal 'Axe' 5 Photos of Pam Bondi and Donald Trump: Fired Attorney General Breaks Silence Following Brutal 'Axe'

Background on Tensions Over Epstein Files

Bondi's departure comes amid longstanding tensions regarding the handling of Jeffrey Epstein-related cases. She has faced criticism from political opponents for allegedly shielding Trump and his associates in the investigation. Representative Robert Garcia, a ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, stated that Bondi remains legally obligated to testify before the committee despite her firing.

Garcia accused Bondi of 'leading the White House cover-up of the Epstein files' and of 'weaponising the Department of Justice to protect Donald Trump and put survivors in harm's way by exposing their identities.' Bondi's role in the matter has drawn scrutiny from both Democratic and Republican members of Congress, with her testimony expected to play a crucial role in ongoing investigations.

Implications for the Administration

Bondi's exit adds to a growing list of high-profile departures under Trump, raising questions about stability and management within the administration. Reports indicate that Tulsi Gabbard may face dismissal due to a recent social media incident that the president views as undermining military operations in Iran.

Observers have noted that these changes could have broader implications for the Department of Justice and Cabinet cohesion, particularly during sensitive periods of foreign policy execution. Trump's approach to personnel decisions continues to emphasise loyalty and rapid decision-making, contributing to a perception of volatility in senior government positions.

Public and Political Reaction

The firing has drawn reactions from political figures and media outlets, with many focusing on the legal obligations Bondi retains despite leaving office. Garcia's comments underscore continued congressional oversight and scrutiny over the handling of the Epstein files. Meanwhile, analysts are monitoring the administration's next moves, including potential Cabinet reshuffles and appointments that may follow Bondi's exit.

Next Steps and Monitoring

Bondi is expected to appear before the House Oversight Committee in the coming weeks, providing testimony regarding Epstein-related investigations. Attention will also be on Trump's selection for a permanent replacement and the potential implications for Tulsi Gabbard's position. The administration's handling of these personnel changes is likely to remain under close public and media scrutiny in the coming days.