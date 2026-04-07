Pam Bondi's portrait was reportedly found in a Department of Justice trash bin just one day after President Donald Trump fired her as attorney general. The image, obtained by MS NOW and shared widely, showed the former attorney general's framed official portrait resting upside down in an otherwise empty wired bin in the department's offices. It had hung in a prominent position near pictures of Mr Trump and Vice President JD Vance. The development emerged hours after her dismissal on 2 April.

The episode has highlighted tensions that marked Ms Bondi's 14-month tenure at the department, where she was said to be deeply unpopular with many career officials and agents. Thousands reportedly left rather than follow her orders, according to sources.

Firing Announced by Trump

On 2 April, Mr Trump confirmed the change on Truth Social, calling Ms Bondi 'a great American patriot and a loyal friend' who had 'faithfully served as my attorney general over the past year'. He added that she would be 'transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector'.

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Ms Bondi said she would hand over to Todd Blanche, Mr Trump's former personal lawyer, before moving to 'an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this administration'.

Over the next month I will be working tirelessly to transition the office of Attorney General to the amazing Todd Blanche before moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration.… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 2, 2026

The ousting followed reports of White House frustration over her handling of prosecutions against the president's rivals and the Jeffrey Epstein files. Her time in office was overshadowed by large-scale staff departures and investigations into political opponents. The president had grown impatient with her performance on key priorities.

Irony in the Portrait Removal

The fate of her portrait echoed her own early actions. Ms Bondi had personally removed portraits of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Merrick Garland from a secure national security division floor. In a television interview, she said: 'It took me about 30 seconds to get them off the wall.'

She demoted a career official over the matter. A former colleague remarked that officials should 'take her picture down'. Current and former DOJ officials said it's a reflection of how deeply unpopular Bondi was with career officials and agents, thousands of whom left the department rather than follow her orders.

DOJ Denies Viral Image

The department's rapid response account on X called the photograph 'Fake News', posting an image of the portrait still on the wall as 'real news'. The timing of the second image was unclear.

Fake News vs. Real News pic.twitter.com/rMBJ9cGf5T — DOJ Rapid Response (@DOJRR47) April 3, 2026

On X, political commentator Scott Dworkin shared the image, noting that Ms Bondi's 'legal nightmares are just beginning' as she must still testify on 14 April about the Epstein files.

With Mr Blanche as acting attorney general, the department appears keen to move on from controversies of Ms Bondi's time in office.

As of Tuesday 7 April, no further official comment has emerged on the portrait removal. The episode nonetheless illustrates the rapid changes in Washington's power dynamics and the symbolic nature of such gestures in the capital's corridors of power. Observers have noted the contrast with her own decisive approach to portraits at the start of her term.