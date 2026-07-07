A former FBI special agent has called for a nationwide manhunt for the masked suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case, urging investigators to 'plaster his face everywhere' as the high‑profile kidnapping probe in Tucson, Arizona, stretches into its fifth month.

Speaking about the disappearance of 84‑year‑old Nancy Guthrie, retired agent Jennifer Coffindaffer argued that keeping the case in the public eye is now 'critical' if authorities are to identify the man seen on Guthrie's front porch security camera and finally work out what happened to her.

She said investigators should flood traditional and social media with the suspect's image and actively engage Spanish‑speaking communities.

Why Ex‑FBI Agent Says The Nancy Guthrie Manhunt Needs A 'Blitz Campaign'

Coffindaffer, who spent years working federal cases before retiring, has become one of the more outspoken commentators on the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

In her view, the single clearest lead is the masked figure known online as 'porch guy', the person captured on Guthrie's video doorbell on the night of her disappearance, apparently armed and trying to get into the house. That clip remains the only confirmed visual evidence of a suspected abductor.

She believes law enforcement should be doing far more with it.

'I think it is so important that her name stay out there and that somebody who knows something continues to see this,' Coffindaffer said in a recent televised interview. 'Everybody thinks because we're newsies or love crime and follow, that everybody knows about it. But the fact of the matter is, people really don't know about these cases. So, keeping it in the media is critical.'

Pressed on what that should actually look like in practice rather than as a vague plea for awareness, she went further, calling for what she described as a full‑scale blitz campaign centred on the masked suspect.

She wants the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department to push stills from the porch footage across local and national outlets, online platforms and community spaces, so the image becomes impossible to ignore.

Coffindaffer also argued that any outreach which fails to include Spanish‑language messaging risks missing witnesses and tipsters in key communities in Arizona and beyond.

Ransom Notes, Extortion Attempts And A Fake Nancy Guthrie Demand

The ex‑agent's comments land at an awkward moment for investigators, as they juggle genuine tips with an ugly side‑effect of high‑profile cases, scammers.

According to a public statement from the FBI's Phoenix field office on its official X account, task force members have received 'several ransom notes' during the search for Nancy Guthrie.

Some have already been 'deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy', while other demands 'may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such.' The bureau stressed that the matter 'continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case.'

Statement on Guthrie Investigation pic.twitter.com/zTUKcjPfsv — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) July 1, 2026

Coffindaffer explained that agents sorting through those communications use a mix of technical and linguistic checks.

'They're going to compare IP addresses,' she said. 'They are also going to look at how they're worded, what is used in terms of syntax and so forth, in that lettering. The demands that were made and actions that were followed after.'

Not all of the opportunists have stayed anonymous.

Federal prosecutors in Arizona announced that a 42‑year‑old man from Hawthorne, California, Derrick Callella, has pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment using a telecommunications device, after sending a fake ransom note to Guthrie's family.

Court documents cited by the US Attorney's Office say Callella called and texted relatives on 4 February about a bitcoin transfer and admitted that he intended to harass the family while also fishing for details about the investigation.

Coffindaffer did not mince her words about him. 'Derrick was an easy one to trace,' she said. 'He sent everything from computers and phones that were, you know, related to him, that were his. So, he was very easy, an absolutely unsophisticated criminal, they found him straight away.'

The Only Clear Image In The Nancy Guthrie Case

The core mystery, however, has not shifted. Guthrie is still missing. No suspect has been named in connection with the porch footage. And for all the noise generated by bogus ransom notes and anonymous emails, there remains just one solid, unnerving visual, the masked individual at her front door in the early hours, carrying what appears to be a weapon and some kind of recording device.

Investigators have released composite surveillance images related to Guthrie's disappearance, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department has previously shared a screen grab from the doorbell video.

Yet, according to Coffindaffer, those images have not been pushed nearly hard enough. She wants them on television, on digital billboards, on social feeds and in community centres, in English and in Spanish, over and over until someone, somewhere, recognises the posture, the clothing, the build or even the way the suspect moves.

Five months into the case, she argues, classic forensic breakthroughs are far from guaranteed. She has pointed to DNA collected at the scene, including what she described as a 'rootless hair', as one possible route to an eventual identification, but she does not pretend that laboratory work alone will crack it quickly.

'I think there's a lot more DNA they're working with,' she said, adding that this line of inquiry 'could meet with ending this and figuring out who did this.'

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Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her home in Tucson on 1 February 2026, and the FBI is treating her disappearance as a suspected kidnapping for ransom. The missing woman is the mother of television host Savannah Guthrie, who initially drew a burst of national attention before the story slipped down the news agenda.

Since then, investigators have received several ransom notes, some of which federal agents now say were crude extortion attempts sent by opportunists seeking money or information rather than genuine kidnappers.

Meanwhile, authorities in Arizona have not publicly responded to Coffindaffer's call for a blitz campaign or her argument for more Spanish‑language outreach.

For now, the FBI maintains that it is still treating the matter as a kidnapping for ransom and is continuing to assess incoming information.