Donald Trump's UFO advisory team is publicly pressuring major US defence contractors, including Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, to come clean about any secret alien tech they may be hiding, as the president's administration moves to broaden its UAP disclosure drive in Washington this week.

The disclosure push has accelerated since Trump established a UAP Science Advisory Council and ordered agencies to release unidentified anomalous phenomena data that does not compromise national security. That shift has drawn out a small group of insiders, former intelligence officials and sympathetic lawmakers who argue that the real breakthroughs, if they exist, are not buried in dusty Pentagon basements but inside the vaults of private contractors working off classified government deals.

Trump UFO Advisory Team Targets Lockheed Martin

The most eye-catching allegation came from Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, who chairs Trump's UAP Science Advisory Council. Speaking on Congressman Eric Burlison's 'Fresh Freedom' podcast, Loeb said a former senior Lockheed Martin executive personally told him the company had been involved in a crashed UFO retrieval programme.

'I had a [former] high level executive from Lockheed Martin visit my home and I asked him, 'Is there any truth to these claims?' And he said, "It's not wrong,"' Loeb told the show.

Loeb later expanded on the claim in comments to the New York Post, saying that if such material really exists, even a tiny sample could be enough to demonstrate that humans are not the only intelligent beings to have reached Earth. 'If such materials exist, we would love to analyse them. With just a gram of material, we will be able to determine if it originated outside the solar system,' he said.

Loeb argued that Trump's directive on UAP transparency has altered the calculation for companies that once saw only risk in engaging with mainstream scientists. 'Historically, the US government and its contractors were not willing to engage with leading scientists. President Trump's directive to disclose UAP data that does not compromise National Security changes the narrative, leading to a mindset of cooperation,' he said.

So far, that mindset remains more aspiration than reality. Neither Lockheed Martin, a $137 billion military giant, nor rival contractor Northrop Grumman responded to requests for comment about the allegations.

Claims of Blocked UFO Tech Transfers

Loeb is not the only figure in Trump's orbit pointing the finger at defence firms. On the same 'Fresh Freedom' episode, physicist Hal Puthoff, who worked on the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, or AATIP, said Lockheed had previously been prepared to hand over unusual materials to the secretive unit between 2008 and 2012.

According to Puthoff, that supposed transfer was blocked by the CIA's Directorate of Science and Technology. His account fits a broader narrative pushed by disclosure advocates, in which intelligence agencies and contractors quietly shuttle exotic wreckage around highly restricted programmes, always just out of reach of open scientific scrutiny.

Luis Elizondo, who has said he held a leadership role at AATIP, has made similar claims in public testimony. He told Congress that a craft of unknown origin was being held in Lockheed laboratories and was meant to be moved to the US Navy's Patuxent River facility in Maryland, widely known as Pax River.

'Specifically, the PAX River hangar was designed to facilitate the transfer of future materials via air and river. The hangar was purpose-built to meet the requirements of a Special Access Program Facility and was capable of accommodating materials at any classification level,' Elizondo said, adding that the hangar had $10 million in funding.

IBTimes UK could not independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly. Much of this material rests on personal testimony rather than documents that can be checked against the public record.

What can be confirmed is that Congressman Burlison has been on a personal tour of US military sites long rumoured in UFO circles. He visited Pax River earlier this year, then gave a deliberately cryptic account of what he saw. 'I was able to see facilities that ... explain some of the stories that I've heard,' he said on the Weaponized podcast in March.

Trump UFO Advisors Push MIT, Northrop and Others

If the Trump UFO advisory camp hopes to break the secrecy, Burlison is its blunt instrument. The Missouri Republican has started naming names in public and firing off document demands to universities and contractors. He has written to MIT's Lincoln Laboratory and the MITRE Corporation seeking specific records, including a video of a 1952 meeting at which a US general allegedly briefed scientists on a mass UFO sighting in Washington DC that year. Burlison says both MIT-linked organisations appear to be cooperating so far, a rare note of progress in a field defined by locked doors.

The congressman has also leaned into online culture to keep up the pressure. In one viral post, he slapped a meme of Indiana Fever basketball player Sophie Cunningham, captioned 'Me with Northrop Grumman,' signalling the contractor as his potential next target on alleged UFO crash retrievals. A bit cheeky, but it travelled fast in UFO Twitter land and clearly put the company on notice.

In public remarks, Burlison has framed the battle as much about corporate incentives as about national security. 'It's gonna take making it clear to our major companies that do business with the United States that it's okay to come forward,' he said. He added that if they are 'reverse engineering stuff that they got because it was from non-human intelligence,' Washington will have to confront awkward questions about who owns the resulting intellectual property.

That is where the Trump UFO advisory effort edges from fringe territory into hard law and money. If a contractor really is sitting on world-changing technology that can be traced to a government relationship, does it belong in a proprietary lab or the public domain, or somewhere messier in between. No one in authority wants to answer that out loud yet.

Classified 'Wall' Still Intact

Despite the noise, some veterans of the US national security world insist that the most compelling evidence, whatever it shows, is still buried deep in classified holdings.

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Chris Mellon, who served as deputy assistant secretary of defence for intelligence under former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush, told an event organised by the Disclosure Foundation that decisive data is being kept back both by government and by its private partners.

'We believe decisive UAP data remains hidden behind a wall of classification at the Air Force, CIA, DOE and elsewhere,' Mellon said.

For now, that 'wall' looks intact. Defence contractors are keeping their counsel, agencies are not rushing to open their safes, and Trump's UFO advisory team is left to push from the outside, trying to turn whispered anecdotes into something that looks like verifiable proof.