A US District Court judge has delivered a significant rebuke to the Trump administration's immigration agenda, ordering the immediate resumption of processing for thousands of stalled benefit applications.

US District Judge Algenon Marbley issued a preliminary injunction on Monday, 6 July, striking down the administration's policy of indefinitely pausing work authorisations and green card applications for foreign nationals from specific countries.

The ruling offers a rare lifeline to immigrants already residing legally in the United States, including researchers, healthcare workers, and families, who had been left in legal limbo. In his scathing opinion, Judge Marbley argued that the administration's 'indefinite pause' lacked legal authority, sharply distinguishing it from policies governing border entry.

The administration attempted to halt the processing of work authorisations and green cards for people from specific nations. This broad administrative freeze targeted individuals from a diverse list of countries (including Burma, Canada, Iran, Nigeria, Syria, Tanzania, and Venezuela), effectively penalising them based on their origins. These applications represent the primary legal pathway for foreign nationals to live and work legally within the country.

Examining The Details Of Trump Immigration Freeze

Judge Marbley issued the scathing decision to halt the freeze. Nominated to the federal bench by President Bill Clinton in 1997, the judge did not mince words in his written opinion. He directly quoted Donald Trump and JD Vance to illustrate their outright hostility towards immigrants, an animus he noted was present both before and after the 2024 presidential election.

The court order specifically referenced the president railing against people coming to the United States from 'shithole countries', alongside inflammatory claims that Haitians are 'poisoning the blood' of the nation. Marbley observed that this broad hostility towards foreign nationals from these regions contrasts heavily with what he described as an apparent interest in and preference for the migration of white people. This observation, detailed in the court records, underscored the discriminatory foundation the court identified behind the administration's policies.

Fabricated Political Stories And Trump Immigration Freeze

The judicial ruling also took specific aim at the vice-president and his controversial remarks regarding Haitian immigrants residing in Springfield, Ohio. During the recent political cycle, a wild narrative emerged claiming that migrants were eating people's pet cats and dogs. Marbley highlighted this completely fabricated accusation as undeniable evidence of prejudice, noting that such rhetoric directly informed the hostile environment that culminated in the benefit freeze.

The judge went so far as to directly quote an admission Vance made in 2024 about creating such claims to manipulate public discourse. 'If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that's what I'm going to do,' Vance said at the time. The court used this direct admission to challenge the legal credibility of the administration's broader immigration directives.

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Federal Court Temporarily Blocks Trump Immigration Freeze

In his second term as president, Trump has overseen violent immigration crackdowns across the country, particularly in Minnesota. He has also actively attacked Somali Americans, publicly accusing them of adding nothing to the country.

Marbley noted in his ruling that executive ire appeared sharply focused on immigrants from the Caribbean, South America, Africa, and Asia. This geographical targeting, according to the court's assessment, further demonstrated a pattern of prejudice that proved legally fatal to the latest administrative freeze. At least some immigrants now have a chance to establish stability in the United States, their paperwork briefly protected from a freeze born of prejudice.

The administration's attempt to shut them out and penalise them for where they come from was definitively, if temporarily, halted on Monday. While the ruling marks a significant victory for immigration advocates, the administration is expected to appeal the decision to a higher court.

For now, however, the injunction forces a return to standard adjudication procedures. Legal analysts suggest the case may ultimately set a critical precedent regarding the executive branch's authority to invoke 'national security' as a pretext to bypass established immigration review processes.