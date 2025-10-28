The grand prize for Physical: Asia is a staggering ₩1 billion, approximately $730,000 USD or £600,000 GBP, making it one of the most lucrative competitions ever featured on a Netflix reality series. According to director Jang Ho-gi, while the prize money is undeniably significant, it isn't the only force driving the contestants' determination. For the elite athletes representing eight nations — including South Korea, the Philippines, Japan and Türkiye — the competition is as much about honour, national pride and physical excellence as it is about the financial reward.

A Global Olympics for Strength

Director Jang explained that Physical: Asia celebrates the spirit of unity and friendly rivalry across borders, describing it as an "Olympics for the strongest." The cash prize, he said, serves as a tangible recognition of each athlete's sacrifice and endurance, but the real motivation lies in showcasing their country's strength on a global stage. "The prize is a natural consequence of their dedication," Jang noted, symbolising not just victory, but the immense pride of carrying their nation's flag to the top.

National Teams Take Centre Stage

Physical: Asia marks Netflix's most ambitious instalment in the Physical franchise to date. Eight national teams will compete in strength-based quests, endurance trials and cooperative eliminations, each led by a celebrated national icon. Unlike Physical: 100, which focused on individual competition, this edition places national pride at the heart of every challenge.

Philippines: Manny Pacquiao, 46

An eight-division world champion and sitting senator, Manny Pacquiao is recognised globally as one of boxing's greatest athletes. With 12 major world titles to his name, he remains the only boxer in history to hold lineal championships across five weight divisions. His unmatched endurance and tactical speed are expected to shape Team Philippines' strategy as they enter the arena under the banner of the 'People's Champion'.

South Korea: Kim Dong-hyun, 43

Leading Team Korea is Kim Dong-hyun, the first Korean fighter to win in the UFC. Competing professionally from 2004 to 2019, Kim earned multiple victories over top-ranked welterweights and is renowned for his grappling control and stamina. Standing at 1.85 metres, he brings both combat strategy and leadership to his squad, embodying Korea's fighting spirit.

Japan: Yushin Okami, 44

Japan's Yushin Okami is the nation's most successful UFC middleweight, boasting more than 40 professional MMA victories. Known for his endurance and technical precision, he has fought in the UFC, Pride and ONE Championship. His experience in extended bouts gives Team Japan a tactical advantage in long-duration quests and multi-phase eliminations.

Indonesia: I Gede "Executioner" Dharma Susila, 35

Indonesian bodybuilding champion I Gede Dharma Susila, famously dubbed "The Executioner", brings unmatched conditioning and intensity to the competition. A multi-time national titleholder with a background in martial arts, aquatics and athletics, he leads a multidisciplinary team whose strength lies in power and precision.

Thailand: Superbon Singha Mawynn, 35

Muay Thai world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is a former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion and one of Thailand's most decorated fighters. With a career striking accuracy of 96%, Superbon's explosive kicks and unwavering stamina make him one of the most feared athletes in Asia.

Mongolia: Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, 27

At just 27, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan is already a national wrestling champion and a master of Bökh — Mongolia's ancient grappling art. Competing at around 140 kilograms, he's famed for his explosive leg power and endurance. Representing a nation where wrestling is deeply woven into cultural identity, Bayarsaikhan embodies the raw strength of Mongolia.

Türkiye: Recep Kara, 43

Four-time world oil wrestling champion Recep Kara brings decades of experience in one of Türkiye's oldest and toughest sports. A two-time European champion, he has mastered leverage and body control even under extreme conditions — skills that may give his team a competitive edge in grip-based events.

Australia: Robert Whittaker, 34

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker leads Team Australia with a blend of precision, power and resilience. A black belt in Hapkido, Karate and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Whittaker is known for his hybrid fighting style, rapid recovery and tactical mindset — qualities that have kept him among the UFC's global top five for years.

A Continental Test of Pride and Power

Physical: Asia brings together powerhouse athletes who carry not only their personal ambitions but also the hopes of their nations. With a prize worth ₩1 billion ($730,000 USD / £600,000 GBP) and the prestige of representing their country, the series redefines physical competition as a shared continental story of endurance, rivalry and unity — a true celebration of Asia's strength and spirit.